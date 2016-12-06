Manchester City 1-1 Celtic

Patrick Roberts has scored 10 goals since joining Celtic on an 18-month loan deal in January

Manchester City and Celtic played out a low-key draw as their Champions League group phase concluded at Etihad Stadium.

This was a dead rubber with City already assured of second place in Group C and Celtic eliminated with no chance of Europa League football.

Celtic started in impressive fashion and on-loan winger Patrick Roberts gave them a fourth-minute lead against his parent club with a crisp finish - an advantage that lasted four minutes before Kelechi Iheanacho drove an angled drive high past Craig Gordon.

And Celtic almost cashed in but substitutes Leigh Griffiths and Gary Mackay-Steven wasted late opportunities.

City boss Pep Guardiola made nine changes from the team that lost at home to Chelsea on Saturday, including teenagers Pablo Maffeo and Tosin Adarabioyo.

Both Guardiola and Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers seemed satisfied at the final whistle, with the only dampener on the night being when scuffles broke out between a small number of rival supporters in the second half.

How far can Manchester City go?

No judgements can be made from this game, played out with an unfamiliar team with nothing competitive at stake - but City have shown both sides of their personality in this group stage.

If they reproduce the blistering form they demonstrated in the second half of their 3-1 win against Barcelona at Etihad Stadium, they have the style and personnel to trouble any team left in the competition.

If they show the defensive frailty that saw them lose 4-0 in Barcelona - and which they have shown in the Premier League - then they are just as likely to sabotage their chances.

Finishing second in the group usually makes life tougher and they can still land stiff opposition in the likes of Atletico Madrid, Napoli, Monaco, Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus or Sevilla.

Tough - but nothing to deter City if they can produce their best.

Champions League - who's going through? Group A: PSG and Arsenal Group B: Benfica and Napoli Group C: Barcelona and Manchester City Group D: Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich Group E: Monaco and Bayer Leverkusen Group F: Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid Group G: Leicester and one of Porto or FC Copenhagen Group H: Juventus and one of Sevilla or Lyon Ludogorets, Besiktas, Borussia Moenchengladbach and FC Rostov have confirmed their places in the Europa League

Celtic making progress

Rodgers knew it would be a tough task to progress from a group containing Barcelona and Manchester City. And it has proved difficult.

But Celtic's display here was confident and showed signs that they have learned lessons from the experience - although it must be placed in the context of a game played against an unfamiliar City team.

Celtic kept City at arm's length for much of the game and posed a threat, which is exactly what Rodgers will have wanted. They were well-organised and fiercely industrious.

If there was a fault it was that they did not make the most of their chances, with Moussa Dembele wasteful in the first half and both Griffiths and Mackay-Steven having opportunities late on.

The former Liverpool boss is in a building process at Celtic and while domestic domination looks certain to continue, Rodgers can at least take some solace that they looked to have moved forward in this European campaign.

City still off colour

It's another home draw for Manchester City as they struggle to rediscover the air of invincibility they carried in the early games following Guardiola's arrival.

This was a night of experimentation for the Catalan but his animated behaviour on the touchline made it obvious how much he wanted victory.

It did not materialise and City have now won only four of their past 13 matches. This comes after winning their first 10 competitive fixtures under Guardiola before a 3-3 draw at Celtic in the Champions League.

He will hope this magic touch can return soon with the Premier League entering a crucial stage and further Champions League battles ahead.

Man of the match - Patrick Roberts (Celtic)

The on-loan Manchester City winger impressed on his return to the Etihad. "We know his quality, he worked really hard and defended well and I'm so happy for him," said Blues boss Pep Guardiola afterwards.

'It was a pleasure to play against Celtic'

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola:

"I am so happy. We played really good against a good team.

"The experienced players like Bacary Sagna, Gael Clichy, Pablo Zabaleta, Fernando and Ilkay Gundogan helped the young players a lot.

"It was a good experience for them. They deserved to play because they have trained well. Their behaviour is always perfect so I am so happy to give them the opportunity to play in the Champions League.

"The game was good for the spectators, both teams tried to attack. It was fun. It was a pleasure to play against Celtic."

What's next?

Back to the domestic title chase for both teams.

Manchester City, who are fourth in the Premier League and four points behind leaders Chelsea, travel to reigning champions Leicester City on Saturday (17:30 GMT).

Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic go to second-bottom Partick Thistle on Friday (19:45). Rodgers' side are eight points clear of second-place Rangers, having played three matches fewer than their Old Firm rivals.