Match ends, Birmingham City 2, Ipswich Town 1.
Birmingham City 2-1 Ipswich Town
Birmingham City got their Championship promotion bid back on course after two straight defeats as they hung on to beat lowly Ipswich Town.
Clayton Donaldson fired Blues ahead from the penalty spot, four minutes before injury cut short his evening.
Michael Morrison headed a second from David Cotterill's 53rd-minute corner.
Adam Webster's header from Tom Lawrence's cross proved only a consolation, when Ipswich had a late equaliser ruled out for pushing.
Blues go up to seventh in the table, a point off the play-offs, while Ipswich are five points clear of trouble.
A poor first half was enlivened only by a fine save at either end by the two Polish goalkeepers, Tomasz Kuszczak denying Ipswich's David McGoldrick with a point-blank stop before Bartosz Bialkowski did the same to thwart home striker Lukas Jutkiewicz.
But the game came to life when Donaldson scored his sixth goal of the season after Luke Varney had blocked Jutkiewicz's goal-bound shot with his arm.
Donaldson then departed on a stretcher following a collision with Webster, but Blues did not need their top scorer to double their lead, with captain Morrison heading in from eight yards.
Webster's effort, from Lawrence's neat chipped left-wing cross, caused worry for the majority of the 15,212 fans making up Blues' lowest league crowd of the season.
But Christophe Berra's late strike was disallowed for pushing, ensuring victory for Gary Rowett's side.
Birmingham City coach Mark Sale told BBC Sport:
"Clayton Donaldson already had a little issue with his Achilles, which he's had over the last couple of weeks.
"As he landed, he may have overstretched it, but fingers crossed, it's not too bad. We'll take a proper look in the morning.
"I know Mick was not too pleased on their disallowed goals but he's given it as the lad his two arms on Michael Morrison's shoulders. And it looked a correct decision."
Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy told BBC Sport:
"It was a penalty. It hit Varney on the arm. But we had a perfectly legitimate goal ruled out at the end. I think he's given it against Christophe Berra, but Ryan Shotton didn't jump.
"I certainly didn't see too many fouls go our way. One challenge on Berra wasn't so much a foul, it was more GBH.
"But whingeing doesn't get you anywhere. It's an uphill battle at the moment. I don't think we've played badly as a team in recent weeks. We've just got to cut out the mistakes."
Line-ups
Birmingham
- 29Kuszczak
- 23Spector
- 28Morrison
- 5ShottonBooked at 43mins
- 3Grounds
- 11CotterillBooked at 38minsSubstituted forMaghomaat 74'minutes
- 8Gleeson
- 6KieftenbeldBooked at 90mins
- 26DavisSubstituted forRobinsonat 90+3'minutes
- 9DonaldsonSubstituted forAdamsat 45+5'minutes
- 15Jutkiewicz
Substitutes
- 1Legzdins
- 4Robinson
- 7Tesche
- 14Adams
- 17Solomon-Otabor
- 19Maghoma
- 25Cogley
Ipswich
- 33Bialkowski
- 4ChambersBooked at 39mins
- 15Webster
- 6BerraBooked at 90mins
- 30Kenlock
- 18WardSubstituted forWilliamsat 67'minutes
- 22Douglas
- 8Skuse
- 27Lawrence
- 10McGoldrickSubstituted forSearsat 67'minutes
- 12VarneySubstituted forPitmanat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Gerken
- 11Pitman
- 17Bru
- 20Sears
- 21Williams
- 23Dozzell
- 29Emmanuel
- Referee:
- Darren Bond
- Attendance:
- 15,212
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Birmingham City 2, Ipswich Town 1.
Foul by Jonathan Douglas (Ipswich Town).
Paul Robinson (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Christophe Berra (Ipswich Town) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City. Paul Robinson replaces David Davis.
Attempt missed. Tom Lawrence (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Cole Skuse from a direct free kick.
Booking
Maikel Kieftenbeld (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Tom Lawrence (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Maikel Kieftenbeld (Birmingham City).
Foul by Christophe Berra (Ipswich Town).
Ryan Shotton (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Stephen Gleeson.
Foul by Tom Lawrence (Ipswich Town).
Michael Morrison (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jonathan Williams (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David Davis (Birmingham City).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by David Davis with a cross.
Offside, Birmingham City. Ryan Shotton tries a through ball, but Che Adams is caught offside.
Cole Skuse (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jacques Maghoma (Birmingham City).
Foul by Brett Pitman (Ipswich Town).
Jacques Maghoma (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City. Jacques Maghoma replaces David Cotterill.
Foul by Brett Pitman (Ipswich Town).
Michael Morrison (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Freddie Sears (Ipswich Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Brett Pitman.
Cole Skuse (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City).
Attempt missed. Myles Kenlock (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Tomasz Kuszczak.
Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Ryan Shotton.
Goal!
Goal! Birmingham City 2, Ipswich Town 1. Adam Webster (Ipswich Town) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tom Lawrence with a cross following a set piece situation.
Tom Lawrence (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Stephen Gleeson (Birmingham City).
Attempt missed. Jonathan Douglas (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Freddie Sears.
Substitution
Substitution, Ipswich Town. Freddie Sears replaces David McGoldrick.
Substitution
Substitution, Ipswich Town. Jonathan Williams replaces Grant Ward.