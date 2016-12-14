Championship
QPR0Derby1

Queens Park Rangers 0-1 Derby County

Thomas Ince
Thomas Ince has scored six goals in his last six games

Thomas Ince's late volley gave Derby a seventh successive victory as QPR fell to a fourth defeat in a row.

Tjaronn Chery forced a good early save from Derby goalkeeper Scott Carson in a quiet first half.

Carson nearly turned provider when his long ball found Ince but the midfielder dragged his shot wide of the post.

Ince made amends for his earlier miss when he showed great technique to hit a low volley into the bottom corner from Abdoul Camara's cross.

The victory moves Steve McClaren's men back up to fifth in the Championship table.

It had looked an unlikely result for large swathes of the game as the Rams struggled to match the levels of Sunday's 3-0 win over rivals Nottingham Forest.

However, the hosts, who are three points above the relegation zone, could not capitalise on Derby's off day and created very little of note themselves.

Since returning to the club in November Ian Holloway has lost four of his five games.

Derby
Derby goalkeeper Scott Carson and defender Richard Keogh were involved in an angry confrontation after Carson was forced into a rare save

QPR manager Ian Holloway told BBC Radio London: "I thought it was an excellent performance apart from what's normally really good with us, which is deliveries. We got in some really good areas and our delivery tonight was off really, particularly the corners.

"I'm bitterly disappointed. I thought the lads showed all sorts of qualities. Not everybody was on their game, which is understandable with the run we're in, but as a manager I saw so many different improvements all around the place that's all I'm going to take with me.

"I'm sorry to the fans that we're losing at the minute, but it's about your identity and how you are going to play and how you are going to do it and I thought that we defended from our attacks brilliantly."

Derby manager Steve McClaren: "There's a resilience in the team and we showed it tonight.

"If we keep doing that then we'll keep getting results. We're riding the wave at the present moment and will keep on board if we possibly can.

"We knew this was going to be tough. We just had to fight and stay in the game.

"It looked a draw all the way, but we got that moment and we've got one of those players that can get that moment in Tom Ince. He's got that defining moment in him.

"I've always found him a damn good player and he's proving it."

Line-ups

QPR

  • 1Smithies
  • 24Perch
  • 5Onuoha
  • 6Lynch
  • 3Bidwell
  • 8CousinsSubstituted forShodipoat 77'minutes
  • 21Luongo
  • 4Hall
  • 23N'Gbakoto
  • 10CherySubstituted forGladwinat 64'minutes
  • 9WashingtonSubstituted forPolterat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Borysiuk
  • 11Gladwin
  • 13Ingram
  • 15Wszolek
  • 17Polter
  • 27Shodipo
  • 30Guimaraes Cordeiro

Derby

  • 1Carson
  • 12BairdBooked at 26mins
  • 6Keogh
  • 16Pearce
  • 29Olsson
  • 19HughesSubstituted forBrysonat 79'minutes
  • 15Johnson
  • 18ButterfieldBooked at 17mins
  • 10Ince
  • 11BentSubstituted forVydraat 63'minutes
  • 24WeimannSubstituted forCamaraat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Bryson
  • 5Shackell
  • 7Russell
  • 20Camara
  • 23Vydra
  • 26Hanson
  • 35Mitchell
Referee:
David Coote
Attendance:
12,371

Match Stats

Home TeamQPRAway TeamDerby
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home15
Away9
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home10
Away2
Fouls
Home12
Away6

Live Text

Match ends, Queens Park Rangers 0, Derby County 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Queens Park Rangers 0, Derby County 1.

Attempt missed. Tom Ince (Derby County) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Matej Vydra.

Foul by Sebastian Polter (Queens Park Rangers).

Richard Keogh (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Hand ball by Bradley Johnson (Derby County).

Attempt blocked. Abdoul Camara (Derby County) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Richard Keogh.

Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Massimo Luongo.

Foul by Sebastian Polter (Queens Park Rangers).

Markus Olsson (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Queens Park Rangers 0, Derby County 1. Tom Ince (Derby County) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Abdoul Camara with a cross.

Foul by Joel Lynch (Queens Park Rangers).

Richard Keogh (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Bradley Johnson.

Attempt blocked. Massimo Luongo (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Olamide Shodipo (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sebastian Polter.

Attempt missed. Olamide Shodipo (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Massimo Luongo.

Substitution

Substitution, Derby County. Craig Bryson replaces Will Hughes.

Substitution

Substitution, Derby County. Abdoul Camara replaces Andreas Weimann.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Olamide Shodipo replaces Jordan Cousins because of an injury.

Delay in match Jordan Cousins (Queens Park Rangers) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Tom Ince (Derby County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Scott Carson.

Massimo Luongo (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Bradley Johnson (Derby County).

Foul by Massimo Luongo (Queens Park Rangers).

Andreas Weimann (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Sebastian Polter replaces Conor Washington.

Attempt saved. Bradley Johnson (Derby County) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matej Vydra.

Offside, Derby County. Jacob Butterfield tries a through ball, but Tom Ince is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Ben Gladwin replaces Tjaronn Chery.

Substitution

Substitution, Derby County. Matej Vydra replaces Darren Bent.

Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Alex Pearce.

Attempt blocked. Massimo Luongo (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Tjaronn Chery (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Massimo Luongo.

Foul by Conor Washington (Queens Park Rangers).

Bradley Johnson (Derby County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Will Hughes (Derby County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andreas Weimann.

Offside, Queens Park Rangers. Jordan Cousins tries a through ball, but Conor Washington is caught offside.

Foul by Grant Hall (Queens Park Rangers).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Newcastle21151543162746
2Brighton21136233132045
3Reading2111462727037
4Huddersfield2111372425-136
5Derby2110562113835
6Leeds2111282522335
7Sheff Wed2110472523234
8Birmingham219752627-134
9Norwich2110383632433
10Fulham2188536261032
11Preston218582826229
12Barnsley218493432228
13Aston Villa2161052221128
14Brentford218492727028
15Bristol City2183102725227
16Nottm Forest217593537-226
17Ipswich216781922-325
18QPR2165102030-1023
19Cardiff2165102132-1123
20Wolves215792630-422
21Burton215792228-622
22Blackburn2155112534-920
23Wigan2146111624-818
24Rotherham2124152147-2610
View full Championship table

