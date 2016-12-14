Match ends, Queens Park Rangers 0, Derby County 1.
Queens Park Rangers 0-1 Derby County
-
- From the section Football
Thomas Ince's late volley gave Derby a seventh successive victory as QPR fell to a fourth defeat in a row.
Tjaronn Chery forced a good early save from Derby goalkeeper Scott Carson in a quiet first half.
Carson nearly turned provider when his long ball found Ince but the midfielder dragged his shot wide of the post.
Ince made amends for his earlier miss when he showed great technique to hit a low volley into the bottom corner from Abdoul Camara's cross.
The victory moves Steve McClaren's men back up to fifth in the Championship table.
It had looked an unlikely result for large swathes of the game as the Rams struggled to match the levels of Sunday's 3-0 win over rivals Nottingham Forest.
However, the hosts, who are three points above the relegation zone, could not capitalise on Derby's off day and created very little of note themselves.
Since returning to the club in November Ian Holloway has lost four of his five games.
QPR manager Ian Holloway told BBC Radio London: "I thought it was an excellent performance apart from what's normally really good with us, which is deliveries. We got in some really good areas and our delivery tonight was off really, particularly the corners.
"I'm bitterly disappointed. I thought the lads showed all sorts of qualities. Not everybody was on their game, which is understandable with the run we're in, but as a manager I saw so many different improvements all around the place that's all I'm going to take with me.
"I'm sorry to the fans that we're losing at the minute, but it's about your identity and how you are going to play and how you are going to do it and I thought that we defended from our attacks brilliantly."
Derby manager Steve McClaren: "There's a resilience in the team and we showed it tonight.
"If we keep doing that then we'll keep getting results. We're riding the wave at the present moment and will keep on board if we possibly can.
"We knew this was going to be tough. We just had to fight and stay in the game.
"It looked a draw all the way, but we got that moment and we've got one of those players that can get that moment in Tom Ince. He's got that defining moment in him.
"I've always found him a damn good player and he's proving it."
Line-ups
QPR
- 1Smithies
- 24Perch
- 5Onuoha
- 6Lynch
- 3Bidwell
- 8CousinsSubstituted forShodipoat 77'minutes
- 21Luongo
- 4Hall
- 23N'Gbakoto
- 10CherySubstituted forGladwinat 64'minutes
- 9WashingtonSubstituted forPolterat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Borysiuk
- 11Gladwin
- 13Ingram
- 15Wszolek
- 17Polter
- 27Shodipo
- 30Guimaraes Cordeiro
Derby
- 1Carson
- 12BairdBooked at 26mins
- 6Keogh
- 16Pearce
- 29Olsson
- 19HughesSubstituted forBrysonat 79'minutes
- 15Johnson
- 18ButterfieldBooked at 17mins
- 10Ince
- 11BentSubstituted forVydraat 63'minutes
- 24WeimannSubstituted forCamaraat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Bryson
- 5Shackell
- 7Russell
- 20Camara
- 23Vydra
- 26Hanson
- 35Mitchell
- Referee:
- David Coote
- Attendance:
- 12,371
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home10
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Queens Park Rangers 0, Derby County 1.
Attempt missed. Tom Ince (Derby County) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Matej Vydra.
Foul by Sebastian Polter (Queens Park Rangers).
Richard Keogh (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Bradley Johnson (Derby County).
Attempt blocked. Abdoul Camara (Derby County) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Richard Keogh.
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Massimo Luongo.
Foul by Sebastian Polter (Queens Park Rangers).
Markus Olsson (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Queens Park Rangers 0, Derby County 1. Tom Ince (Derby County) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Abdoul Camara with a cross.
Foul by Joel Lynch (Queens Park Rangers).
Richard Keogh (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Bradley Johnson.
Attempt blocked. Massimo Luongo (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Olamide Shodipo (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sebastian Polter.
Attempt missed. Olamide Shodipo (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Massimo Luongo.
Substitution
Substitution, Derby County. Craig Bryson replaces Will Hughes.
Substitution
Substitution, Derby County. Abdoul Camara replaces Andreas Weimann.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Olamide Shodipo replaces Jordan Cousins because of an injury.
Delay in match Jordan Cousins (Queens Park Rangers) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Tom Ince (Derby County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Scott Carson.
Massimo Luongo (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Bradley Johnson (Derby County).
Foul by Massimo Luongo (Queens Park Rangers).
Andreas Weimann (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Sebastian Polter replaces Conor Washington.
Attempt saved. Bradley Johnson (Derby County) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matej Vydra.
Offside, Derby County. Jacob Butterfield tries a through ball, but Tom Ince is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Ben Gladwin replaces Tjaronn Chery.
Substitution
Substitution, Derby County. Matej Vydra replaces Darren Bent.
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Alex Pearce.
Attempt blocked. Massimo Luongo (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Tjaronn Chery (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Massimo Luongo.
Foul by Conor Washington (Queens Park Rangers).
Bradley Johnson (Derby County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Will Hughes (Derby County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andreas Weimann.
Offside, Queens Park Rangers. Jordan Cousins tries a through ball, but Conor Washington is caught offside.
Foul by Grant Hall (Queens Park Rangers).