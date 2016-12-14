Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 Hull City

Christian Eriksen's goals were his ninth and 10th for club and country this season

Christian Eriksen scored twice as Tottenham proved far too strong for spirited Hull City at White Hart Lane.

The Denmark international struck in either half as Spurs consolidated their grip on fifth place in the Premier League with their eighth win of the season.

Danny Rose laid Eriksen's first on a plate inside 15 minutes after good work down the left, and Kyle Walker did likewise from the right to snuff out any hope of a Hull comeback after the break.

Eriksen was desperately unlucky not to claim the match ball after seeing a superb free-kick tipped on to the post by Hull goalkeeper David Marshall, allowing Victor Wanyama to mop up the rebound from a couple of yards out.

Hull can have no complaints about the defeat but the one-sided final score was a tad unfair on the Tigers after they matched their hosts for long spells.

However, 35 goals conceded in 16 games is a damning statistic for the side second-bottom of the league - as is the fact they have now lost six away games in succession, equalling their top-flight record.

Flying wing-backs crucial to unlocking Tigers

Tottenham's opening goal came at the end of a 90-second, 30-pass move that involved all 11 players. The number of passes was the most leading to a Premier League goal this season

Spurs dominated possession and chances - having 27 shots in all - but clear-cut openings were at a premium. Wing-backs Rose and Walker were a constant menace, however, and it was through them that Spurs had the most joy.

With 14 minutes gone Rose sprinted down the wing to latch on to Jan Vertonghen's long ball, advanced and cut inside his marker before laying off for Eriksen to thump the ball high into the net.

With Spurs deploying Eric Dier alongside Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld in a three-man defence, Spurs' wing-backs enjoyed greater licence to get forward and their second goal bore similarities to the first.

This time it was Dier with a ball over the top for Walker to collect and advance into the area, and when he crossed low across the face of goal it was an easy task for Eriksen to tuck home his second at the back post - his fifth goal in his last four Premier League games.

Rose then won the free-kick from which Spurs netted their third, capping a fine display by the England full-back.

Hull pay for missed opportunities

Despite the gulf between the sides in terms of league position and resources, Hull produced a display that was, for a time, on a par with their hosts.

They carved out 10 shots on goal away from home against a top-five side - something they have struggled to do at home to lesser opposition this season - and with a bit more composure might have pegged Spurs back at 1-1.

Jake Livermore was the pick of Hull's players against his former club and it was he who very nearly pulled them level. His first chance arrived during a sustained spell of Hull pressure after falling behind, but Hugo Lloris got down well to keep out his poked effort.

The Tigers' second good chance arrived as the Spurs faithful were just beginning to grumble at their team's inability to impose themselves on the visitors at the start of the second half.

Spurs had several penalty appeals turned down by referee Andre Marriner, and it was following one of those - after Eriksen was bundled over by Andrew Robertson - that Hull nearly levelled.

The breakaway ended with Livermore being played in on the right of the area, but his initial shot was blocked and his follow-up cleared away by the left boot of Lloris.

Three minutes later Eriksen was slotting in his second goal of the night and the game was up for the Tigers.

Man of the match - Christian Eriksen

An easy choice, with two goals and an assist for the third. He also had a team-high 48 passes in the opposition half and sent over six crosses, also a team-best statistic.

Match stats - Eriksen ranks with Hazard and Ozil

Spurs have scored in each of their past 16 league games at White Hart Lane, the longest current home scoring streak in the Premier League.

Christian Eriksen has been involved in six goals in his past four Premier League games, scoring five and assisting one.

Since his Premier League debut in September 2013, Eriksen has been involved in 55 goals in the competition (28 goals, 27 assists), with Eden Hazard the only midfielder with more (60 - while Mesut Ozil also has 55).

Victor Wanyama netted his first Premier League goal in his past 14 games in the competition (since netting v Crystal Palace in August).

Hull City have now failed to score in 12 of their past 17 Premier League games away in London.

Manager reaction

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino: "I think it was a game we dominated. I think the most important is the three points, to be close to the top four.

"In some parts the team play well, which is hard against a team playing for survival."

On Christian Eriksen: "He was very close to a hat-trick. It was a very good performance for him - he played very very well."

On Eric Dier: "I know there are a lot of rumours, but he's 100% our player. He's very important for us. He signed a contract after the Euros and showed his commitment to the club. There's no doubt his future is at White Hart Lane."

Hull boss Mike Phelan: "We came here with a fabulous attitude. They've come here and played the ball, controlled it, restricted their attempts, but at a certain time in the game we were more than value for money.

"I thought they did very well but we're on the end of a 3-0 defeat - but we have to stay positive.

"Every game is key, it's all on the next game and we can only look forward. I'm staying positive for these players and hopefully we can add to the group in January.

"If we can keep creating opportunities and doing the right things, I'm hoping we can turn positive performance into results.

"We're looking at improving the group. We definitely need to be adding that extra to give the club and supporters and players a lift."

What's next?

It's back-to-back home games for Tottenham as they welcome Burnley to White Hart Lane on Sunday at 16:00 GMT. Hull are back in London to play West Ham on Saturday (15:00 GMT).