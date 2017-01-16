Why are we changing football stats pages?

UPDATE: We've made it easier to find today's games on football scores and fixtures pages for a single competition or team. We've also made it easier to view results and fixtures within the current month on these pages.

We've made this change following your feedback - many of you found the previous version hard to use, especially later in the month.

Thanks for the feedback and please keep it coming.

BBC Sport has launched an improved football offering as part of our work to provide you with a better experience whether you are on a computer, tablet or mobile.

These new pages have been designed to fit in better with what our users are looking for in how we provide scores, fixture information and results.

Below we answer some of the most common questions relating to the new pages.

What improvements are there in the new designs?

The new designs present our scores, fixtures and results in one place.

This means we can provide more detail about matches, and make it easier for users to find out more information about how their club has got on, and who they face in future.

The new service is also designed to take account of the different type of screens BBC Sport visitors look at our results page on, allowing us to present a richer experience for you.

Why have you made these changes?

We have completed the process of switching BBC Sport over to a responsive design - this means the pages adapt automatically to the screen size of the device you are looking at it on.

By doing this, BBC Sport users are able to see the same content no matter what device they are on.

The changes are based on feedback we've already received from you. These particular pages will improve based on your feedback.