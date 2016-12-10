Elgin fire six past Berwick as leaders Forfar lose to Arbroath

Shane Sutherland (left) scored a hat-trick for Elgin

Shane Sutherland scored a hat-trick as Elgin City moved to within two points of Scottish League Two leaders Forfar by routing Berwick Rangers 6-0.

Even better news for the Moray side was that the leading Loons were beaten 1-0 at home by Arbroath.

The Red Lichties are third after Clyde lost 2-1 away to Montrose, who move off the bottom above Stirling Albion.

Albion lost 2-0 to Edinburgh City, now unbeaten in six league games, while Annan Athletic beat Cowdenbeath 2-0.

At Borough Briggs, Elgin did the damage in the first quarter, with Sutherland notching his first before Brian Cameron took on the striker's pass to power past Kevin Walker.

Sutherland made it 3-0 after the break from the penalty spot and Brian Cameron added to Elgin's tally with a smart finish.

Dan Moore was set up by Sutherland for the fifth before the striker went three clear at the top of the scoring charts by completing his hat-trick shortly after - his 11th goal of the season.

At Station Park, Ryan McCord was Arbroath's late hero, breaking a deadlock that had lasted 85 minutes.

The striker headed in Josh Skelly's centre to further dent the league leaders' imperious start to the season.

Montrose managed a rousing win over Clyde, with Gary Fraser breaking the deadlock for the Gable Endies from the penalty spot after Martin McNiff tripped Callum MacDonald.

The felled player committed a handball in his own area after the break and Peter MacDonald levelled with another penalty.

However, Graham Webster grabbed the close-range winner for Montrose from Cammy Ballantyne's pass.

Edinburgh cruised to victory over Stirling in the capital to move above Cowdenbeath into seventh place.

City led on the half-hour when Ouzy See profited from Mark McConnell's delightful through pass to prod home.

Dougie Gair made the game safe late on with a neat dispatch from 20 yards.

Annan saw off visitors Cowdenbeath to move above Berwick into fifth spot.

Darren Ramsay scored the first then turned provider on the hour, crossing for Steven Swinglehurst to double the Galabank side's advantage.

