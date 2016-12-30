Lawro's New Year's Eve Premier League predictions v Hip-hop duo Run The Jewels

BBC Sport expert Mark Lawrenson

BBC Sport's football expert Mark Lawrenson will be making a prediction for all 380 Premier League games this season against a variety of guests.

Lawro's opponents for the fixtures on Friday, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day are El-P and Killer Mike, aka American hip-hop duo Run The Jewels.

Run The Jewels
Run The Jewels' new album RTJ3 was released on Christmas Day

Premier League predictions - week 19
ResultLawroRun The Jewels
FRIDAY
Hull v Everton2-21-11-2
NEW YEAR'S EVE
Burnley v Sunderland4-11-22-1
Chelsea v Stoke4-23-03-1
Leicester v West Ham1-01-11-1
Man Utd v Middlesbrough2-12-01-1
Southampton v West Brom1-21-21-1
Swansea v Bournemouth0-32-11-1
Liverpool v Man City1-01-11-2
NEW YEAR'S DAY
Watford v Tottenham1-40-22-1
Arsenal v Crystal Palace2-02-02-1

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

From the Boxing Day and other festive fixtures, Lawro got eight correct results, with two perfect scores, from 10 Premier League matches. That gave him a total of 140 points.

He beat You Me At Six singer Josh Franceschi, who got six correct results, with one perfect score, for a total of 90 points.

Total scores after week 18
Lawro1,620
Guests1,370

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs 15:00 GMT unless otherwise stated.

FRIDAY, 30 DECEMBER

Hull v Everton

Hull 2-2 Everton

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

RTJ's prediction: 1-2

Match report

NEW YEAR'S EVE

Burnley v Sunderland

Burnley 4-1 Sunderland

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

RTJ's prediction: 2-1

Match report

Chelsea v Stoke

Chelsea 4-2 Stoke

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

RTJ's prediction: 3-1

Match report

Leicester v West Ham

Leicester 1-0 West Ham

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

RTJ's prediction: 1-1

Match report

Man Utd v Middlesbrough

Man Utd 2-1 Middlesbrough

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

RTJ's prediction: 1-1

Match report

Southampton v West Brom

Southampton 1-2 West Brom

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

RTJ's prediction: 1-1

Match report

Swansea v Bournemouth

Swansea 0-3 Bournemouth

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

RTJ's prediction: 1-1

Match report

Liverpool v Man City

Liverpool 1-0 Man City

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

RTJ's prediction: 1-2

Match report

NEW YEAR'S DAY

Watford v Tottenham

Watford 1-4 Tottenham

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

RTJ's prediction: 2-1

Match report

Arsenal v Crystal Palace

Arsenal 2-0 Crystal Palace

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

RTJ's prediction: 2-1

Match report

Lawro was speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

Lawro v Guests
P18W11D0L7
SCOREGUEST LEADERBOARD
150Elis James
130Boris Becker, Tim Vine
120Robbie Williams
110Michael van Gerwen
100Joe Clarke
90Lawro (average after 18 weeks), Josh Franceschi, Colin Murray,
80Nicole Scherzinger
70Dave Bautista, Sam Burgess, Athletico Mince
60Rick Astley
50Charlie Sloth, Laura Kenny
40Ed Balls
30Blossoms
20Lloyd Griffith

Lawro's best score: 160 points (week 13 v Tim Vine)

Lawro's worst score: 30 points (week four v Dave Bautista)

Lawro's League Table
+/- DENOTE POSITION DIFFERENCE BETWEEN LAWRO'S TABLE AND ACTUAL POSITION
POSTEAMPWDLPTS+/-
1Liverpool18144046+1
2Man Utd18134143+4
3Arsenal18126042+1
4Chelsea18133242-3
5Man City18133242-2
6Leicester18122438+10
7Tottenham18106236-2
8West Ham1884628+3
9Everton18511226-2
10Crystal Palace1856721+7
11Stoke1855820+3
12Sunderland1845917+6
13Middlesbrough18441016+2
14Bournemouth1836915-2
15West Brom1836915-6
16Burnley18341113-2
17Southampton18341113-3
18Watford18241210-9
19Swansea18141370
20Hull18011710

