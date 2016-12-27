Guernsey FC: Loss at leaders Dorking completes 2016 without away win

Tony Vance has been in charge of Guernsey FC since the club was formed in 2011

Guernsey FC have gone all of 2016 without an away win, after a 5-2 loss to league leaders Dorking Wanderers on Boxing Day.

The Green Lions held a shock 2-1 half-time lead after goals from Jake Andrews and Matt Loaring, either side of James McShane's strike for the hosts, who missed two penalties.

They were back level though soon after half-time through McShane's second.

Giuseppe Sole put Dorking ahead before Gareth Chendlik's quick-fire brace.

Guernsey, who sit one place outside the Isthmian League Division One relegation zone, last won away from the island on 12 December, 2015.

"Unfortunately we've been punished with some bad errors that have cost us the points," boss Tony Vance told BBC Radio Guernsey.

"I don't think you can really tell the difference between top and us down the bottom, apart from probably their chequebook."

The Green Lions host Corinthian Casuals on Friday in their final match of 2016.