Rodney Brown leaves Coleraine to join champions Crusaders

Rodney Brown met up with his new Crusaders team-mates on Friday night

Rodney Brown has left Coleraine to join Irish Premiership champions Crusaders on a three and a half year contract.

The 21-year-old spent a season and a half with the Bannsiders, having previously played for Linfield.

"I have watched his progression now for several years and I think he is a superb left back," said Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter.

"He will bring another great attitude to the team and I hope that he will be here for many years to come," he added.

"I am grateful to Stephen and to Crusaders for giving me the chance to join," said Brown, who formerly played in a more forward role.

"They are champions for a reason and I look forward to furthering my career at Seaview. I am looking forward to getting stuck in and showing Crusaders supporters the reason why I have been brought to the club."