National League
Forest Green5Torquay5

Forest Green Rovers 5-5 Torquay United

Shamir Mullings celebrates
Shamir Mullings celebrates at Forest Green get their fifth goal to level the match at 5-5

Forest Green and Torquay followed their seven-goal thriller on Boxing Day with another classic on New Year's Day as the points were shared in a 5-5 draw.

The scoring began in the fourth minute when Darren Carter's dummy set up Keanu Marsh-Brown to put Rovers ahead but Dan Sparkes then netted twice in seven minutes for the visitors, with David Fitzpatrick providing both assists.

Rovers quickly levelled through Marsh-Brown's second of the game but Torquay, 4-3 winners on Boxing Day, were back in front at half-time after Aman Verma headed in Fitzpatrick's free-kick.

Another Fitzpatrick cross then resulted in Ethan Pinnock putting into his own net to double Torquay's lead five minutes into the second half.

Christian Doidge gave Rovers hope in the 62nd minute after Torquay failed to deal with Dale Bennett's cross but Fitzpatrick then grabbed the goal he deserved with a stunning free-kick from 25 yards to seemingly seal the win.

Rovers stormed back in the closing stages though, with Doidge pouncing from close range after Elliott Frear's shot was parried before Torquay goalkeeper Brendan Moore pushed the ball into his own goal to gift Rovers an 88th-minute equaliser. The hosts almost snatched a dramatic winner in stoppage time as Doidge headed a corner against the crossbar.

Line-ups

Forest Green

  • 23Russell
  • 5Clough
  • 6Bennett
  • 14MooreSubstituted forMullingsat 70'minutes
  • 9Doidge
  • 7Marsh-Brown
  • 12CarterSubstituted forFrearat 53'minutes
  • 15NobleBooked at 90mins
  • 16Pinnock
  • 17Wishart
  • 19Sinclair

Substitutes

  • 10Kelly
  • 11Frear
  • 18Mullings
  • 20Cooper
  • 26Robert

Torquay

  • 1Moore
  • 3Rowe-Turner
  • 6Gerring
  • 12VermaBooked at 64mins
  • 10RichardsBooked at 65mins
  • 7ChaneySubstituted forWilliamsat 67'minutes
  • 11Sparkes
  • 15McGinty
  • 17Rooney
  • 18Reid
  • 25Fitzpatrick

Substitutes

  • 14Williams
  • 19Ward
  • 23Hancox
  • 26Robba
  • 33Nicholson
Referee:
Adam Bromley
Attendance:
2,383

Live Text

Match ends, Forest Green Rovers 5, Torquay United 5.

Booking

Liam Noble (Forest Green Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Forest Green Rovers 5, Torquay United 5.

Goal!

Own Goal by Brendan Moore, Torquay United. Forest Green Rovers 5, Torquay United 5.

Goal!

Goal! Forest Green Rovers 4, Torquay United 5. Christian Doidge (Forest Green Rovers).

Substitution

Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Shamir Mullings replaces Kieffer Moore.

Substitution

Substitution, Torquay United. Brett Williams replaces Sam Chaney.

Goal!

Goal! Forest Green Rovers 3, Torquay United 5. David Fitzpatrick (Torquay United).

Booking

Aman Verma (Torquay United) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Forest Green Rovers 3, Torquay United 4. Christian Doidge (Forest Green Rovers).

Substitution

Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Elliott Frear replaces Darren Carter.

Goal!

Own Goal by Ethan Pinnock, Forest Green Rovers. Forest Green Rovers 2, Torquay United 4.

Second Half

Second Half begins Forest Green Rovers 2, Torquay United 3.

Half Time

First Half ends, Forest Green Rovers 2, Torquay United 3.

Goal!

Goal! Forest Green Rovers 2, Torquay United 3. Aman Verma (Torquay United).

Goal!

Goal! Forest Green Rovers 2, Torquay United 2. Keanu Marsh-Brown (Forest Green Rovers).

Goal!

Goal! Forest Green Rovers 1, Torquay United 2. Dan Sparkes (Torquay United).

Goal!

Goal! Forest Green Rovers 1, Torquay United 1. Dan Sparkes (Torquay United).

Goal!

Goal! Forest Green Rovers 1, Torquay United 0. Keanu Marsh-Brown (Forest Green Rovers).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Top Stories