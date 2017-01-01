Forest Green Rovers 5-5 Torquay United

Shamir Mullings celebrates at Forest Green get their fifth goal to level the match at 5-5

Forest Green and Torquay followed their seven-goal thriller on Boxing Day with another classic on New Year's Day as the points were shared in a 5-5 draw.

The scoring began in the fourth minute when Darren Carter's dummy set up Keanu Marsh-Brown to put Rovers ahead but Dan Sparkes then netted twice in seven minutes for the visitors, with David Fitzpatrick providing both assists.

Rovers quickly levelled through Marsh-Brown's second of the game but Torquay, 4-3 winners on Boxing Day, were back in front at half-time after Aman Verma headed in Fitzpatrick's free-kick.

Another Fitzpatrick cross then resulted in Ethan Pinnock putting into his own net to double Torquay's lead five minutes into the second half.

Christian Doidge gave Rovers hope in the 62nd minute after Torquay failed to deal with Dale Bennett's cross but Fitzpatrick then grabbed the goal he deserved with a stunning free-kick from 25 yards to seemingly seal the win.

Rovers stormed back in the closing stages though, with Doidge pouncing from close range after Elliott Frear's shot was parried before Torquay goalkeeper Brendan Moore pushed the ball into his own goal to gift Rovers an 88th-minute equaliser. The hosts almost snatched a dramatic winner in stoppage time as Doidge headed a corner against the crossbar.

