Five things you may have missed in the EFL on Boxing Day

Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson celebrates his side's 4-1 win at Preston

For football fans, Boxing Day is as much a part of Christmas as presents, chocolates and falling asleep in front of the television.

While supporters were enjoying the festivities on Christmas Day, football players across the EFL were preparing for their Boxing Day games - some to more avail than others.

BBC Sport looks at five things you might have missed.

Want you Beck for good

Jermaine Beckford has scored once for Preston this season

Jermaine Beckford has made two appearances for Preston in December. His stats for the month read: 48 minutes played, no goals, no bookings, two red cards.

The former Leeds striker was sent off for fighting with team-mate Eoin Doyle in his side's 2-1 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday on 3 December.

He had to watch on from the sidelines as the team then recorded two wins and a draw in his enforced absence, so you can understand why he would have been keen to make an impression when brought on as a sub against his old employers with 24 minutes to go.

However, his cameo was to be even shorter-lived than expected as he was shown red within three minutes for an off-the-ball incident involving Leeds defenders Luke Ayling and Kyle Bartley.

The Whites went on to win 4-1 and Beckford is now set for a four-match ban.

Mixed day of firsts for Burton

Jamie Ward also scored against Aston Villa for Sheffield United in an FA Cup tie in 2011

Burton were entering uncharted territory as they made the 30-mile journey to Birmingham to face Aston Villa.

The Brewers had never met the former European Cup winners in a competitive fixture before.

They made a bad start with Leandro Bacuna heading the hosts into the lead, but Nigel Clough's side levelled through former Villa trainee and Villa fan Jamie Ward.

The Northern Ireland international came through the academy at Villa Park but never made an appearance for the first team.

Thereafter Burton looked the most likely to win the game, only for Villa's £12m striker Ross McCormack to win it for the hosts.

Defeat was not only harsh on Burton, but it also ended their impressive Boxing Day run, which had seen them win the four previous Football League games they had played on the date.

If at first you don't succeed... maybe don't try again

Yann Kermorgant has scored five goals this season

If you mention Yann Kermorgant and penalties to a Leicester City fan, you are likely to send a shiver down their spine.

The Frenchman infamously elected to chip his effort in a penalty shoot-out against Cardiff City in a 2010 Championship play-off semi-final. David Marshall saved his effort and the Bluebirds progressed to Wembley at the Foxes' expense.

Fast forward six and a half years and the veteran was back at it again.

He scored the opener for Reading against Norwich before Nelson Oliveira levelled for the visitors.

Jonny Howson was then sent off for the Canaries for handling on the line and Kermorgant was given the task of scoring from 12 yards.

Kermorgant went for the chipped option again, and again the ball did not find the back of the net. Fortunately, this time he hit the crossbar and Garath McCleary was on hand to head in the rebound, sending the Royals on their way to a 3-1 victory.

Maybe stick to aiming for the corners from now on, Yann.

Ailing Newport send for a doctor

Newport used Twitter to help them find a doctor

It has not been a good season so far for Newport.

The Exiles are bottom of League Two and missed out on an FA Cup third-round tie at Liverpool after losing a second-round replay to Plymouth before Christmas.

Before Boxing Day's visit of Portsmouth, the Welsh club used Twitter to ask for a doctor to attend the game, as their normal one was away and their replacement had been held up at hospital.

A doctor was found and Graham Westley's side duly took a 2-0 lead against promotion hopefuls Pompey. However, that was where Newport's good luck for the day ran out.

Despite Kal Naismith smashing a penalty over the bar for the visitors, Paul Cook's men ran out 3-2 winners.

Newport are four points adrift of safety and if they continue letting two-goal leads slip, they will need more than a doctor to preserve their EFL status.

Always play to the whistle. No, not that one...

Yeovil's draw with Exeter left the teams in 13th and 15th respectively in League Two

Yeovil's 0-0 draw with West Country rivals Exeter City will probably not live too long in the memory for anyone who was there.

Apart from, that is, a rather bizarre incident at the end of the first half.

With both sets of fans and the two teams alike quite keen for some half-time refreshments (of differing varieties...) a rogue Glovers fan blew a whistle in the stands.

Thinking the sound had come from the whistle of the referee, both teams headed towards the tunnel, only to be summoned back to complete the opening 45 by referee Tim Robinson.

At least someone got some use out of something they won in their Christmas cracker, I suppose.

Picture of the day

Adebayo Akinfenwa side-footed in from close range to grab Wycombe's second goal

Wycombe striker Adebayo Akinfenwa replies to some Plymouth fans who might have suggested he had had one too many mince pies on Christmas Day.

The striker had the last laugh on Boxing Day, scoring Wycombe's second as they fought back from 3-1 down to draw 3-3.