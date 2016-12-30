Matt Carragher: Ex-Port Vale and Wigan defender dies aged 40

Matt Carragher scored five goals in 423 career appearances

Former Port Vale captain Matt Carragher has died at the age of 40, the club have confirmed.

The defender made 221 appearances for the Valiants during a six-year stay at Vale Park.

Carragher started his career with Wigan, where he played 145 games, and spent two seasons at Macclesfield.

"We are saddened to hear of the passing of former Vale captain Matt Carragher. Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this time," the club tweeted.

There will be a minute's applause in memory of Carragher before Vale's home game against Chesterfield on Friday.