New Year fixtures - team news
There are 20 matches in the top two flights of English football over the next few days. Get all of the important team news and details in our match previews.
Friday 30 December
Premier League
Championship
Newcastle 3-1 Nottingham Forest
Saturday 31 December
Premier League
Leicester City v West Ham United (15:00)
Manchester United v Middlesbrough (15:00)
Southampton v West Bromwich Albion (15:00)
Swansea City v Bournemouth (15:00)
Liverpool v Manchester City (17:30)
Championship
Huddersfield Town v Blackburn Rovers (12:30)
Barnsley v Birmingham City (15:00)
Derby County v Wigan Athletic (15:00)
Preston North End v Sheffield Wednesday (15:00)
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Queens Park Rangers (15:00)
Brentford v Norwich City (17:30)
Sunday 1 January 2017
Premier League
Watford v Tottenham Hotspur (13:30)