Match ends, Rotherham United 2, Oxford United 3.
Rotherham United 2-3 Oxford United
League One Oxford heaped more misery on the Championship's bottom club Rotherham by knocking them out of the FA Cup at the third-round stage.
Oxford led through Ryan Taylor's close-range strike after Chris Maguire's penalty miss for the visitors.
Danny Ward equalised for Rotherham with an angled drive but Phil Edwards' header and Kane Hemmings' finish swung the game decisively the visitor's way.
Tom Adeyemi's late header proved just a consolation for the home side.
The win takes Oxford into the fourth round of the FA Cup for the second year running.
The Millers have now conceded eight goals in their last three matches, all of which have ended in defeat during a run of 16 losses in 19 games.
The only positive for Paul Warne's side is that they are now free to focus on their battle against relegation, in which they are 12 points from safety.
It could have been different had Lewis Price not palmed away Maguire's spot-kick after Taylor had been fouled by Kirk Broadfoot.
Rotherham did show some fight to come back into the game after falling behind the first time but the goals from Edwards and Hemmings - both in the last 10 minutes - gave them too much to do.
Line-ups
Rotherham
- 12Price
- 17FisherBooked at 37mins
- 5BroadfootBooked at 35mins
- 6Wood
- 3Mattock
- 7Forde
- 24Adeyemi
- 4Vaulks
- 22Newell
- 9Ward
- 20BlackstockSubstituted forYatesat 53'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Kelly
- 11Taylor
- 16Wilson
- 26Belaid
- 39Yates
- 46McMahon
Oxford Utd
- 1Eastwood
- 16Edwards
- 5Nelson
- 33Dunkley
- 28Johnson
- 19HallSubstituted forSercombeat 74'minutes
- 4Lundstram
- 23Ledson
- 11MacDonald
- 20TaylorSubstituted forHemmingsat 81'minutes
- 10MaguireSubstituted forRothwellat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Skarz
- 8Sercombe
- 13Buchel
- 14Ruffels
- 15Hemmings
- 18Rothwell
- 25Raglan
- Referee:
- Darren Bond
- Attendance:
- 5,618
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away6
- Corners
- Home9
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Rotherham United 2, Oxford United 3.
Attempt missed. Kane Hemmings (Oxford United) right footed shot from very close range is high and wide to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Rotherham United 2, Oxford United 3. Tom Adeyemi (Rotherham United) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jerry Yates.
Goal!
Goal! Rotherham United 1, Oxford United 3. Kane Hemmings (Oxford United) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marvin Johnson.
Foul by Will Vaulks (Rotherham United).
Liam Sercombe (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Danny Ward (Rotherham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt missed. Joe Mattock (Rotherham United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Darnell Fisher (Rotherham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Cheyenne Dunkley (Oxford United).
Substitution
Substitution, Oxford United. Joe Rothwell replaces Chris Maguire.
Substitution
Substitution, Oxford United. Kane Hemmings replaces Ryan Taylor.
Goal!
Goal! Rotherham United 1, Oxford United 2. Philip Edwards (Oxford United) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alexander MacDonald with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Lewis Price.
Foul by Tom Adeyemi (Rotherham United).
Chris Maguire (Oxford United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Kirk Broadfoot.
Foul by Kirk Broadfoot (Rotherham United).
Chris Maguire (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Oxford United. Liam Sercombe replaces Robert Hall.
Richard Wood (Rotherham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ryan Taylor (Oxford United).
Attempt missed. Danny Ward (Rotherham United) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is too high.
Attempt missed. Tom Adeyemi (Rotherham United) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Simon Eastwood.
Attempt saved. Danny Ward (Rotherham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Will Vaulks (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alexander MacDonald (Oxford United).
Attempt missed. Joe Newell (Rotherham United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Danny Ward (Rotherham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Will Vaulks (Rotherham United) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Attempt missed. Danny Ward (Rotherham United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
Darnell Fisher (Rotherham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Alexander MacDonald (Oxford United).
Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Joe Mattock.
Attempt saved. Robert Hall (Oxford United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Marvin Johnson.
Attempt blocked. Jerry Yates (Rotherham United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Rotherham United. Jerry Yates replaces Dexter Blackstock.