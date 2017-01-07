Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Rotherham United 2-3 Oxford United

League One Oxford heaped more misery on the Championship's bottom club Rotherham by knocking them out of the FA Cup at the third-round stage.

Oxford led through Ryan Taylor's close-range strike after Chris Maguire's penalty miss for the visitors.

Danny Ward equalised for Rotherham with an angled drive but Phil Edwards' header and Kane Hemmings' finish swung the game decisively the visitor's way.

Tom Adeyemi's late header proved just a consolation for the home side.

The win takes Oxford into the fourth round of the FA Cup for the second year running.

The Millers have now conceded eight goals in their last three matches, all of which have ended in defeat during a run of 16 losses in 19 games.

The only positive for Paul Warne's side is that they are now free to focus on their battle against relegation, in which they are 12 points from safety.

It could have been different had Lewis Price not palmed away Maguire's spot-kick after Taylor had been fouled by Kirk Broadfoot.

Rotherham did show some fight to come back into the game after falling behind the first time but the goals from Edwards and Hemmings - both in the last 10 minutes - gave them too much to do.