Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Sunderland 0-0 Burnley

Sunderland and Burnley will contest a third-round replay after playing out a dire goalless draw in front of under 18,000 fans at the Stadium of Light.

The Clarets, who included Joey Barton for the first time since he re-joined the club, went close when Sam Vokes was put clear but saw his shot saved.

The visitors had the better chances but keeper Nick Hope did well to tip a Jack Rodwell shot over the bar.

And Burnley almost won it when James Tarkowski's header struck the post.

Sunderland - 18th in the Premier League - will travel to Turf Moor for the replay on 17 or 18 January.

Black Cats resilient but tame

Jermain Defoe was the subject of a bid from West Ham this week but was peripheral against Burnley

Sunderland have averaged crowds of more than 40,000 in the league this season. Those that stayed away for this cup commitment did not miss a sudden injection of attacking flair.

Black Cats' boss David Moyes will perhaps be less content with a replay than opposite number Sean Dyche, with his side unquestionably in a relegation scrap.

No Premier League club has more players at the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Gabon but Moyes can draw some comfort from the fact his side are showing some signs of resilience.

This stalemate followed a draw with high-flying Liverpool, and Sunderland have now avoided defeat in six of their last 11 games - form better than Burnley's.

But a lack of creativity and guile is evident. Top-scorer Jermain Defoe barely saw sight of goal as those around him lacked inspiration.

There were fleeting moments of promise, notably when Javier Manquillo broke through only for his pull-back to evade those in support.

Clarets to fall on home comforts

Sean Dyche made six changes to his starting XI at the Stadium of Light

Dyche included Barton as one of six changes from Burnley's defeat at Manchester City.

The midfielder, who could still face an FA ban for breaching betting rules, was solid as the usual away-day theme for the Clarets continued.

Just three goals on the road this season has proven costly as they remain without a win away from Turf Moor in 2016-17.

Andre Gray almost added to the haul early on but fired over and Tarkowski's powerful header in the second period was a fraction from earning the win.

Dyche may be concerned about the lack of away-day firepower but he has the comfort of knowing only Tottenham and Chelsea have more home league wins in the campaign.

Those home comforts could prove crucial as Burnley bid for a fourth round spot for just the second time in six seasons.

"A slog" - what the managers said

Jack Rodwell was bright for Sunderland, who have lost three players to the Africa Cup of Nations

Sunderland manager David Moyes: "A slog for everybody. It was a really poor game. Two teams probably not trying to go completely full out. It's disappointing we didn't get through but at least we are still in the hat.

"I think with 10, 15 minutes to go, they were the better team and it looked as if they were going to score, so I think if you gave me it with 10, 15 to minutes to go, I might have said, 'Yes, I'll take it'."

Burnley manager Sean Dyche: "As the game wore on, we made three or four promising opportunities, but then two or three really golden chances and on another day I think we win the match.

"A lot has been made of our away league form, but you can see that we want to take the game on and win games and that was evident today with the group. I was really pleased with the mentality, particularly as the game wore on."