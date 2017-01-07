Match ends, Southend United 2, Sheffield United 4.
Southend United 2-4 Sheffield United
League One leaders Sheffield United powered to a sixth win in a row as they saw off Southend United at Roots Hall.
The Shrimpers went into the game unbeaten in their last 13 games but the table-topping Blades were confidently able to continue their charge for promotion.
Chris Wilder's side took the lead after just three minutes when Ethan Ebanks-Landell headed home Mark Duffy's left-wing cross but the Shrimpers hit back to equalise in the 19th minute when Simon Cox converted from Marc-Antoine Fortune's pass.
Southend then enjoyed their best spell of the game with Anthony Wordsworth having a 20-yard shot tipped over by Simon Moore before the visitors regained the lead in the 42nd minute as Jack O'Connell converted a Duffy free-kick.
Former Southend loan striker Caolan Lavery made it 3-1 in the 72nd minute with a powerful left-footed shot and - just four minutes later - he also set up Kieron Freeman to score.
But the Shrimpers continued to fight and netted an 88th-minute consolation with substitute Jermaine McGlashan on target.
Line-ups
Southend
- 22Smith
- 24Demetriou
- 5Thompson
- 35Ferdinand
- 8Timlin
- 12AtkinsonBooked at 54minsSubstituted forHinesat 73'minutes
- 18Leonard
- 4Wordsworth
- 10CoxBooked at 45mins
- 50Ranger
- 14FortunéSubstituted forMcGlashanat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 2White
- 7O'Neill
- 17McGlashan
- 19Bridge
- 23Hines
- 27Kyprianou
- 40Bexon
Sheff Utd
- 25Moore
- 19Ebanks-Landell
- 5O'Connell
- 6BashamBooked at 67mins
- 18FreemanBooked at 51mins
- 15Coutts
- 21DuffySubstituted forCarruthersat 68'minutesSubstituted forScougallat 83'minutes
- 4Fleck
- 24LaffertySubstituted forDoneat 56'minutes
- 10Sharp
- 9Lavery
Substitutes
- 7McNulty
- 8Scougall
- 11Done
- 12Ramsdale
- 13Wright
- 27Clarke
- 44Carruthers
- Referee:
- Andy Davies
- Attendance:
- 7,702
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Southend United 2, Sheffield United 4.
Foul by Zavon Hines (Southend United).
Kieron Freeman (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Simon Cox (Southend United) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Goal!
Goal! Southend United 2, Sheffield United 4. Jermaine McGlashan (Southend United) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the bottom right corner.
Ryan Leonard (Southend United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Stefan Scougall (Sheffield United).
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Stefan Scougall replaces Samir Carruthers.
Foul by Anton Ferdinand (Southend United).
Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Adam Thompson.
Foul by Jermaine McGlashan (Southend United).
Paul Coutts (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Southend United 1, Sheffield United 4. Kieron Freeman (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Caolan Lavery.
Attempt blocked. Caolan Lavery (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Southend United. Zavon Hines replaces Will Atkinson.
Goal!
Goal! Southend United 1, Sheffield United 3. Caolan Lavery (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Samir Carruthers replaces Mark Duffy.
Booking
Chris Basham (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jermaine McGlashan (Southend United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Chris Basham (Sheffield United).
Attempt missed. Mark Duffy (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.
Foul by Michael Timlin (Southend United).
John Fleck (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Nile Ranger (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by John Fleck (Sheffield United).
Foul by Jermaine McGlashan (Southend United).
Kieron Freeman (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Anthony Wordsworth (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Paul Coutts (Sheffield United).
Foul by Nile Ranger (Southend United).
Chris Basham (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Southend United. Jermaine McGlashan replaces Marc-Antoine Fortuné.
Attempt missed. Mark Duffy (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Anton Ferdinand.
Attempt blocked. Caolan Lavery (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Matt Done replaces Daniel Lafferty.
Caolan Lavery (Sheffield United) has gone down, but that's a dive.