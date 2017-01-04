Cameron McGeehan: Paul Cook sorry for Portsmouth fans reaction to leg break

Cameron McGeehan needed lengthy treatment on the pitch after his leg break at Portsmouth

Portsmouth manager Paul Cook feels a number of supporters "let themselves down" in their reaction to Luton's Cameron McGeehan breaking his leg.

McGeehan was booed by a section of home fans as he was carried off on a stretcher at Fratton Park on Monday.

Luton manager Nathan Jones said some supporters showed a lack of "class" towards midfielder McGeehan.

"If they knew what they know now, they would be generally disappointed with how they reacted," Cook said.

"It's a sad incident for Cameron, he's got a very bright future in the game," the Portsmouth manager told BBC Radio Solent.

"The incident (McGeehan being treated on the pitch) went on for some time and I think people got caught up in the clamour.

"It was a moment I don't think our fans realised the extent of the boy's injury. By the time they had, it was obviously too late and we've let ourselves down, there's no issue about that.

"We feel everything as a club and, as a club, we don't want to be letting ourselves down. We want people to speak about us really well.

"All we can do is apologise for our behaviour in that moment and wish Cameron a speedy recovery."