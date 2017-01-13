Leeds United 1-0 Derby County

Forward Chris Wood scored his 17th goal of the season for Leeds

Chris Wood's header was enough to send Leeds United third in the Championship with an impressive victory over fellow promotion hopefuls Derby County.

Leeds had already squandered numerous opportunities by the time Wood headed Pablo Hernandez's corner past Scott Carson on the stroke of half-time.

Defender Kyle Bartley was most guilty, bundling wide from inside the six-yard box with the goal at his mercy.

Derby had Bradley Johnson sent off in the closing stages for two bookings.

The Rams had been much improved after the break, introducing £2.5m signing David Nugent from the bench for his debut.

But, after Tom Ince had been denied by Robert Green and Matej Vydra wasted a good chance from close range, Leeds were able to see the game out comfortably - aided by the late dismissal of Johnson.

Their margin of victory may well have been even greater but for their profligacy in front of goal during the first 45 minutes, with Liam Bridcutt, Souleymane Doukara and Bartley all missing decent opportunities.

After Reading's home defeat by QPR on Thursday, Garry Monk's side move up to third, four points behind second-placed Newcastle United.

Derby remain seventh, two points behind Sheffield Wednesday in sixth.