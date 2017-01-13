Match ends, Leeds United 1, Derby County 0.
Leeds United 1-0 Derby County
-
- From the section Football
Chris Wood's header was enough to send Leeds United third in the Championship with an impressive victory over fellow promotion hopefuls Derby County.
Leeds had already squandered numerous opportunities by the time Wood headed Pablo Hernandez's corner past Scott Carson on the stroke of half-time.
Defender Kyle Bartley was most guilty, bundling wide from inside the six-yard box with the goal at his mercy.
Derby had Bradley Johnson sent off in the closing stages for two bookings.
The Rams had been much improved after the break, introducing £2.5m signing David Nugent from the bench for his debut.
But, after Tom Ince had been denied by Robert Green and Matej Vydra wasted a good chance from close range, Leeds were able to see the game out comfortably - aided by the late dismissal of Johnson.
Their margin of victory may well have been even greater but for their profligacy in front of goal during the first 45 minutes, with Liam Bridcutt, Souleymane Doukara and Bartley all missing decent opportunities.
After Reading's home defeat by QPR on Thursday, Garry Monk's side move up to third, four points behind second-placed Newcastle United.
Derby remain seventh, two points behind Sheffield Wednesday in sixth.
Line-ups
Leeds
- 1Green
- 31Coyle
- 5BartleyBooked at 51mins
- 2Ayling
- 28Berardi
- 26Bridcutt
- 25Vieira
- 7RoofeSubstituted forDallasat 79'minutes
- 19HernándezBooked at 56minsSubstituted forMowattat 87'minutes
- 11Doukara
- 9Wood
Substitutes
- 10Antonsson
- 12Silvestri
- 14O'Kane
- 15Dallas
- 23Phillips
- 27Mowatt
- 33Denton
Derby
- 1Carson
- 12BairdBooked at 74mins
- 6Keogh
- 5Shackell
- 26Hanson
- 4Bryson
- 17de SartSubstituted forHughesat 45'minutes
- 15JohnsonBooked at 89mins
- 10InceBooked at 82mins
- 11BentSubstituted forNugentat 68'minutes
- 20CamaraSubstituted forVydraat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Russell
- 16Pearce
- 19Hughes
- 23Vydra
- 24Weimann
- 28Nugent
- 35Mitchell
- Referee:
- Scott Duncan
- Attendance:
- 25,546
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away1
- Corners
- Home16
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leeds United 1, Derby County 0.
Foul by Matej Vydra (Derby County).
Liam Bridcutt (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Ronaldo Vieira (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Chris Wood.
Attempt saved. Alex Mowatt (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kyle Bartley with a headed pass.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Jamie Hanson.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Jamie Hanson.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Bradley Johnson (Derby County) for a bad foul.
Foul by Bradley Johnson (Derby County).
Stuart Dallas (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Alex Mowatt replaces Pablo Hernández.
Matej Vydra (Derby County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Liam Bridcutt (Leeds United).
Booking
Tom Ince (Derby County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Stuart Dallas replaces Kemar Roofe.
Attempt missed. Kemar Roofe (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ronaldo Vieira.
Attempt missed. Pablo Hernández (Leeds United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Ronaldo Vieira (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kemar Roofe.
Booking
Chris Baird (Derby County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Chris Baird (Derby County).
Kemar Roofe (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Jamie Hanson (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pablo Hernández (Leeds United).
Foul by Tom Ince (Derby County).
Gaetano Berardi (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Derby County. David Nugent replaces Darren Bent.
Attempt missed. Gaetano Berardi (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Bradley Johnson.
Attempt blocked. Souleymane Doukara (Leeds United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pablo Hernández.
Booking
Bradley Johnson (Derby County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Bradley Johnson (Derby County).
Pablo Hernández (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Matej Vydra (Derby County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Ince.
Attempt blocked. Chris Wood (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gaetano Berardi with a headed pass.
Attempt blocked. Liam Bridcutt (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Jamie Hanson.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Jamie Hanson.
Foul by Bradley Johnson (Derby County).
Chris Wood (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.