Leeds1Derby0

Leeds United 1-0 Derby County

By Brendon Mitchell

Chris Wood
Forward Chris Wood scored his 17th goal of the season for Leeds

Chris Wood's header was enough to send Leeds United third in the Championship with an impressive victory over fellow promotion hopefuls Derby County.

Leeds had already squandered numerous opportunities by the time Wood headed Pablo Hernandez's corner past Scott Carson on the stroke of half-time.

Defender Kyle Bartley was most guilty, bundling wide from inside the six-yard box with the goal at his mercy.

Derby had Bradley Johnson sent off in the closing stages for two bookings.

The Rams had been much improved after the break, introducing £2.5m signing David Nugent from the bench for his debut.

But, after Tom Ince had been denied by Robert Green and Matej Vydra wasted a good chance from close range, Leeds were able to see the game out comfortably - aided by the late dismissal of Johnson.

Their margin of victory may well have been even greater but for their profligacy in front of goal during the first 45 minutes, with Liam Bridcutt, Souleymane Doukara and Bartley all missing decent opportunities.

After Reading's home defeat by QPR on Thursday, Garry Monk's side move up to third, four points behind second-placed Newcastle United.

Derby remain seventh, two points behind Sheffield Wednesday in sixth.

Leeds

  • 1Green
  • 31Coyle
  • 5BartleyBooked at 51mins
  • 2Ayling
  • 28Berardi
  • 26Bridcutt
  • 25Vieira
  • 7RoofeSubstituted forDallasat 79'minutes
  • 19HernándezBooked at 56minsSubstituted forMowattat 87'minutes
  • 11Doukara
  • 9Wood

  • 10Antonsson
  • 12Silvestri
  • 14O'Kane
  • 15Dallas
  • 23Phillips
  • 27Mowatt
  • 33Denton

Derby

  • 1Carson
  • 12BairdBooked at 74mins
  • 6Keogh
  • 5Shackell
  • 26Hanson
  • 4Bryson
  • 17de SartSubstituted forHughesat 45'minutes
  • 15JohnsonBooked at 89mins
  • 10InceBooked at 82mins
  • 11BentSubstituted forNugentat 68'minutes
  • 20CamaraSubstituted forVydraat 45'minutes

  • 7Russell
  • 16Pearce
  • 19Hughes
  • 23Vydra
  • 24Weimann
  • 28Nugent
  • 35Mitchell
Scott Duncan
25,546

Home TeamLeedsAway TeamDerby
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home21
Away6
Shots on Target
Home8
Away1
Corners
Home16
Away3
Fouls
Home9
Away14

Match ends, Leeds United 1, Derby County 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Leeds United 1, Derby County 0.

Foul by Matej Vydra (Derby County).

Liam Bridcutt (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Ronaldo Vieira (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Chris Wood.

Attempt saved. Alex Mowatt (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kyle Bartley with a headed pass.

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Jamie Hanson.

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Jamie Hanson.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Bradley Johnson (Derby County) for a bad foul.

Foul by Bradley Johnson (Derby County).

Stuart Dallas (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Leeds United. Alex Mowatt replaces Pablo Hernández.

Matej Vydra (Derby County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Liam Bridcutt (Leeds United).

Booking

Tom Ince (Derby County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Substitution

Substitution, Leeds United. Stuart Dallas replaces Kemar Roofe.

Attempt missed. Kemar Roofe (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ronaldo Vieira.

Attempt missed. Pablo Hernández (Leeds United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Ronaldo Vieira (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kemar Roofe.

Booking

Chris Baird (Derby County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Chris Baird (Derby County).

Kemar Roofe (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Jamie Hanson (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Pablo Hernández (Leeds United).

Foul by Tom Ince (Derby County).

Gaetano Berardi (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Derby County. David Nugent replaces Darren Bent.

Attempt missed. Gaetano Berardi (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high following a corner.

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Bradley Johnson.

Attempt blocked. Souleymane Doukara (Leeds United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pablo Hernández.

Booking

Bradley Johnson (Derby County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Bradley Johnson (Derby County).

Pablo Hernández (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Matej Vydra (Derby County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Ince.

Attempt blocked. Chris Wood (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gaetano Berardi with a headed pass.

Attempt blocked. Liam Bridcutt (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Jamie Hanson.

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Jamie Hanson.

Foul by Bradley Johnson (Derby County).

Chris Wood (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

