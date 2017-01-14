Wolves 1-0 Aston Villa

Joe Mason's goal was only his third in the Championship this season

Joe Mason's first-half strike was the difference as Wolves beat Aston Villa in an entertaining derby, on a night tributes were paid to Graham Taylor.

Taylor, who died aged 72 on Thursday, managed both West Midlands rivals.

Striker Mason profited from Villa goalkeeper Sam Johnstone's mistake to bundle into an open net.

In an end-to-end-match, Villa's Ross McCormack headed Jordan Amavi's cross over the crossbar as Steve Bruce's side failed to muster a shot on target.

It was the first time the two teams had met at Molineux in the second tier of English football, with Paul Lambert's side winning for the third time in five league matches to move up one place to 16th in the table.

Defeat for Villa was their first at Molineux in 11 visits - the last coming in May 1978.

Despite the lack of goals and quality in the final third, there was plenty of entertainment with fast-paced, counter-attacking play throughout.

The game's only goal came through Mason, after Nouha Dicko's cross was parried into his path by Johnstone, and the striker drove into the ground and into the net.

McCormack had Villa's best chance of the game in the first half, and later felt he could have had a penalty when Danny Batth pulled back on his shirt.

Wolves did have their chances to extend their lead though, with Dicko shooting straight at Johnstone when played in by Helder Costa, before substitute Bright Enobakhare fired wide late on.

Remembering Taylor

A floral tribute to Graham Taylor, who was twice Villa manager, from May 1987 to July 1990, then again from February 2002 to May 2003, either side of his 18 months at Molineux, from March 1994 to November 1995

The evening at Molineux was full of emotion as supporters remembered former England manager Taylor, with chants of "One Graham Taylor" and applause in the 72nd minute of the game.

He had two spells as Villa boss, winning promotion to and finishing runner-up in Division One in his first stint in charge.

It was the second time a Taylor team had finished second only to Liverpool, having done the same with Watford in 1983.

Wolves was Taylor's first job after his time with England came to an end in 1993, and he led them to the play-offs before being sacked the following season.

And his final stint at Villa Park came in 2002 and 2003, when he left after finishing just three points above the Premier League relegation zone.