Walsall 4-1 Sheffield United

Amadou Bakayoko hit his first league goal since his Walsall's winner at Bramall Lane in November

Walsall stunned League One leaders Sheffield United as they ended the Blades' six-game winning streak with a 4-1 thumping at the Banks's Stadium.

It was the Saddlers' third victory over the Blades this season, John Whitney's men having also won at Bramall Lane both in the league and in the EFL Trophy.

United almost led inside four minutes, 17-goal top scorer Billy Sharp crashing a shot on the turn against the bar from 12 yards.

But Walsall went ahead a minute later, Amadou Bakayoko's accurate finish finding the bottom corner from Joe Edwards' through ball.

The Blades levelled on 10 minutes, when Jack O'Connell nodded home from close range after on-loan Wolves defender Ethan Ebanks-Landell had headed a far-post free-kick back across goal.

But, after a quieter spell, Walsall regained the lead on 58 minutes when Jason McCarthy played a neat one-two with Bakayoko before trickling a shot past Moore at his near post.

Edwards sealed the points on 67 minutes, surging into the area before wrong-footing Moore with another near-post finish.

Moore did not cover himself with glory for any of Walsall's goals, completing his nightmare day on 77 minutes when he brought down George Dobson for a penalty which Erhun Oztumer coolly converted.

Walsall re-sign Scott Laird on loan for rest of season

Meanwhile, Walsall have confirmed that they have re-signed left-back Scott Laird on loan from Scunthorpe United until the end of the season.

His original loan deal expired after the home defeat by Rochdale on 2 January, but the Saddlers have reached an agreement for Laird to return to Bescot - and he was on the bench for the meeting with the Blades.

