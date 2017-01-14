Walsall 4-1 Sheffield United

League One
Walsall4Sheff Utd1

Amadou Bakayoko
Amadou Bakayoko hit his first league goal since his Walsall's winner at Bramall Lane in November

Walsall stunned League One leaders Sheffield United as they ended the Blades' six-game winning streak with a 4-1 thumping at the Banks's Stadium.

It was the Saddlers' third victory over the Blades this season, John Whitney's men having also won at Bramall Lane both in the league and in the EFL Trophy.

United almost led inside four minutes, 17-goal top scorer Billy Sharp crashing a shot on the turn against the bar from 12 yards.

But Walsall went ahead a minute later, Amadou Bakayoko's accurate finish finding the bottom corner from Joe Edwards' through ball.

The Blades levelled on 10 minutes, when Jack O'Connell nodded home from close range after on-loan Wolves defender Ethan Ebanks-Landell had headed a far-post free-kick back across goal.

But, after a quieter spell, Walsall regained the lead on 58 minutes when Jason McCarthy played a neat one-two with Bakayoko before trickling a shot past Moore at his near post.

Edwards sealed the points on 67 minutes, surging into the area before wrong-footing Moore with another near-post finish.

Moore did not cover himself with glory for any of Walsall's goals, completing his nightmare day on 77 minutes when he brought down George Dobson for a penalty which Erhun Oztumer coolly converted.

Walsall re-sign Scott Laird on loan for rest of season

Meanwhile, Walsall have confirmed that they have re-signed left-back Scott Laird on loan from Scunthorpe United until the end of the season.

His original loan deal expired after the home defeat by Rochdale on 2 January, but the Saddlers have reached an agreement for Laird to return to Bescot - and he was on the bench for the meeting with the Blades.

Report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Walsall

  • 1Etheridge
  • 4O'Connor
  • 16PrestonBooked at 44mins
  • 32O'Connell
  • 2Edwards
  • 7Chambers
  • 14Osbourne
  • 8CuvelierSubstituted forDobsonat 74'minutes
  • 5McCarthy
  • 10OztumerSubstituted forMorrisat 87'minutes
  • 20BakayokoBooked at 61minsSubstituted forJacksonat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Laird
  • 6Dobson
  • 9Jackson
  • 11Morris
  • 13MacGillivray
  • 24Roberts
  • 33Makris

Sheff Utd

  • 25Moore
  • 6BashamSubstituted forClarkeat 68'minutes
  • 19Ebanks-Landell
  • 5O'Connell
  • 18Freeman
  • 15Coutts
  • 21Duffy
  • 4FleckBooked at 87mins
  • 11DoneBooked at 33mins
  • 9LaverySubstituted forScougallat 77'minutes
  • 10Sharp

Substitutes

  • 3Hussey
  • 7McNulty
  • 8Scougall
  • 12Ramsdale
  • 13Wright
  • 20Wilson
  • 27Clarke
Referee:
Richard Clark
Attendance:
6,899

Match Stats

Home TeamWalsallAway TeamSheff Utd
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home10
Away15
Shots on Target
Home6
Away5
Corners
Home2
Away8
Fouls
Home13
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Walsall 4, Sheffield United 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Walsall 4, Sheffield United 1.

Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by James O'Connor.

Foul by Leon Clarke (Sheffield United).

James O'Connor (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kieron Freeman (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Joe Edwards (Walsall).

Substitution

Substitution, Walsall. Kieron Morris replaces Erhun Oztumer.

Booking

John Fleck (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by John Fleck (Sheffield United).

Simeon Jackson (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Eoghan O'Connell.

Attempt missed. Leon Clarke (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Leon Clarke (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Paul Coutts (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Adam Chambers (Walsall).

John Fleck (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Isaiah Osbourne (Walsall).

Substitution

Substitution, Walsall. Simeon Jackson replaces Amadou Bakayoko.

Substitution

Substitution, Sheffield United. Stefan Scougall replaces Caolan Lavery.

Goal!

Goal! Walsall 4, Sheffield United 1. Erhun Oztumer (Walsall) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Penalty conceded by Simon Moore (Sheffield United) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Walsall. George Dobson draws a foul in the penalty area.

Foul by Billy Sharp (Sheffield United).

Jason McCarthy (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Walsall. George Dobson replaces Florent Cuvelier.

Attempt saved. Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Ethan Ebanks-Landell (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Amadou Bakayoko (Walsall).

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Eoghan O'Connell.

Attempt blocked. Mark Duffy (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Sheffield United. Leon Clarke replaces Chris Basham.

Goal!

Goal! Walsall 3, Sheffield United 1. Joe Edwards (Walsall) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Amadou Bakayoko.

Paul Coutts (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Erhun Oztumer (Walsall).

Attempt blocked. Erhun Oztumer (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Amadou Bakayoko (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ethan Ebanks-Landell (Sheffield United).

Attempt saved. Florent Cuvelier (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd27175551302156
2Scunthorpe27167453262755
3Bolton26155635191650
4Bradford271112433221145
5Rochdale2614394132945
6Fleetwood26127739291043
7Southend2711973934542
8Millwall2611694139239
9Bristol Rovers27116104647-139
10Peterborough2510873931838
11Charlton2681263326736
12Wimbledon269983833536
13Oxford Utd2697103030034
14Walsall2681083034-434
15Port Vale2587102737-1031
16Northampton2786133643-730
17Gillingham2686123241-930
18Swindon2778122740-1329
19MK Dons2577112934-528
20Bury2774164153-1225
21Shrewsbury2767142640-1425
22Chesterfield2774162845-1725
23Oldham25410111327-1422
24Coventry2649132338-1521
View full League One table

