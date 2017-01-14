Match ends, Walsall 4, Sheffield United 1.
Walsall 4-1 Sheffield United
Walsall stunned League One leaders Sheffield United as they ended the Blades' six-game winning streak with a 4-1 thumping at the Banks's Stadium.
It was the Saddlers' third victory over the Blades this season, John Whitney's men having also won at Bramall Lane both in the league and in the EFL Trophy.
United almost led inside four minutes, 17-goal top scorer Billy Sharp crashing a shot on the turn against the bar from 12 yards.
But Walsall went ahead a minute later, Amadou Bakayoko's accurate finish finding the bottom corner from Joe Edwards' through ball.
The Blades levelled on 10 minutes, when Jack O'Connell nodded home from close range after on-loan Wolves defender Ethan Ebanks-Landell had headed a far-post free-kick back across goal.
But, after a quieter spell, Walsall regained the lead on 58 minutes when Jason McCarthy played a neat one-two with Bakayoko before trickling a shot past Moore at his near post.
Edwards sealed the points on 67 minutes, surging into the area before wrong-footing Moore with another near-post finish.
Moore did not cover himself with glory for any of Walsall's goals, completing his nightmare day on 77 minutes when he brought down George Dobson for a penalty which Erhun Oztumer coolly converted.
Walsall re-sign Scott Laird on loan for rest of season
Meanwhile, Walsall have confirmed that they have re-signed left-back Scott Laird on loan from Scunthorpe United until the end of the season.
His original loan deal expired after the home defeat by Rochdale on 2 January, but the Saddlers have reached an agreement for Laird to return to Bescot - and he was on the bench for the meeting with the Blades.
Report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Walsall
- 1Etheridge
- 4O'Connor
- 16PrestonBooked at 44mins
- 32O'Connell
- 2Edwards
- 7Chambers
- 14Osbourne
- 8CuvelierSubstituted forDobsonat 74'minutes
- 5McCarthy
- 10OztumerSubstituted forMorrisat 87'minutes
- 20BakayokoBooked at 61minsSubstituted forJacksonat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Laird
- 6Dobson
- 9Jackson
- 11Morris
- 13MacGillivray
- 24Roberts
- 33Makris
Sheff Utd
- 25Moore
- 6BashamSubstituted forClarkeat 68'minutes
- 19Ebanks-Landell
- 5O'Connell
- 18Freeman
- 15Coutts
- 21Duffy
- 4FleckBooked at 87mins
- 11DoneBooked at 33mins
- 9LaverySubstituted forScougallat 77'minutes
- 10Sharp
Substitutes
- 3Hussey
- 7McNulty
- 8Scougall
- 12Ramsdale
- 13Wright
- 20Wilson
- 27Clarke
- Referee:
- Richard Clark
- Attendance:
- 6,899
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Walsall 4, Sheffield United 1.
Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by James O'Connor.
Foul by Leon Clarke (Sheffield United).
James O'Connor (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kieron Freeman (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Joe Edwards (Walsall).
Substitution
Substitution, Walsall. Kieron Morris replaces Erhun Oztumer.
Booking
John Fleck (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by John Fleck (Sheffield United).
Simeon Jackson (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Eoghan O'Connell.
Attempt missed. Leon Clarke (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Leon Clarke (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Paul Coutts (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Adam Chambers (Walsall).
John Fleck (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Isaiah Osbourne (Walsall).
Substitution
Substitution, Walsall. Simeon Jackson replaces Amadou Bakayoko.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Stefan Scougall replaces Caolan Lavery.
Goal!
Goal! Walsall 4, Sheffield United 1. Erhun Oztumer (Walsall) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty conceded by Simon Moore (Sheffield United) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Walsall. George Dobson draws a foul in the penalty area.
Foul by Billy Sharp (Sheffield United).
Jason McCarthy (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Walsall. George Dobson replaces Florent Cuvelier.
Attempt saved. Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Ethan Ebanks-Landell (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Amadou Bakayoko (Walsall).
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Eoghan O'Connell.
Attempt blocked. Mark Duffy (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Leon Clarke replaces Chris Basham.
Goal!
Goal! Walsall 3, Sheffield United 1. Joe Edwards (Walsall) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Amadou Bakayoko.
Paul Coutts (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Erhun Oztumer (Walsall).
Attempt blocked. Erhun Oztumer (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Amadou Bakayoko (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ethan Ebanks-Landell (Sheffield United).
Attempt saved. Florent Cuvelier (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.