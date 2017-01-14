Fleetwood Town 3-1 Bristol Rovers

David Ball's dazzling run ended Bristol Rovers' resistance as Fleetwood extended their unbeaten run to 13 games with a 3-1 victory in League One.

The Pirates made a bright start, Matty Taylor going close when he found himself unmarked 10 yards out, smashing the ball straight into the arms of Alex Cairns, but it was Fleetwood who drew first blood.

Ball found room down the right to feed Ash Hunter, who shot low into the far corner from six yards out for his 10th goal of the campaign.

Rovers looked to hit straight back, Billy Bodin stinging the palms of Cairns with a long-range effort before a mix up at the back for the Pirates then gifted Amarii Bell a rare sight of goal.

The wing-back was unable to get a clean shot away and the ball diverted behind. But, from the resulting corner, Fleetwood doubled their advantage, Cian Bolger stealing in at the back post to apply a firm foot to George Glendon's delivery.

Rovers boss Darrell Clarke made a double switch within minutes of the restart, the change quickly paying off as Conor McLaughlin and Nathan Pond collided, allowing Bodin to pick up the loose ball and smash home from close range.

A piece of sublime skill put the game beyond doubt when Ball picked the ball up on the edge of the box and waltzed through the Rovers defence before placing his shot into the far corner.

