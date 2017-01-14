Match ends, Fleetwood Town 3, Bristol Rovers 1.
Fleetwood Town 3-1 Bristol Rovers
David Ball's dazzling run ended Bristol Rovers' resistance as Fleetwood extended their unbeaten run to 13 games with a 3-1 victory in League One.
The Pirates made a bright start, Matty Taylor going close when he found himself unmarked 10 yards out, smashing the ball straight into the arms of Alex Cairns, but it was Fleetwood who drew first blood.
Ball found room down the right to feed Ash Hunter, who shot low into the far corner from six yards out for his 10th goal of the campaign.
Rovers looked to hit straight back, Billy Bodin stinging the palms of Cairns with a long-range effort before a mix up at the back for the Pirates then gifted Amarii Bell a rare sight of goal.
The wing-back was unable to get a clean shot away and the ball diverted behind. But, from the resulting corner, Fleetwood doubled their advantage, Cian Bolger stealing in at the back post to apply a firm foot to George Glendon's delivery.
Rovers boss Darrell Clarke made a double switch within minutes of the restart, the change quickly paying off as Conor McLaughlin and Nathan Pond collided, allowing Bodin to pick up the loose ball and smash home from close range.
A piece of sublime skill put the game beyond doubt when Ball picked the ball up on the edge of the box and waltzed through the Rovers defence before placing his shot into the far corner.
Line-ups
Fleetwood
- 21Cairns
- 12Bolger
- 6PondSubstituted forEasthamat 58'minutes
- 37Davies
- 2McLaughlin
- 34Dempsey
- 18GlendonSubstituted forNirennoldat 62'minutes
- 11Grant
- 3Bell
- 22HunterBooked at 78minsSubstituted forColeat 77'minutes
- 10Ball
Substitutes
- 1Neal
- 4Jónsson
- 5Eastham
- 15Nirennold
- 19Long
- 28Sowerby
- 44Cole
Bristol Rovers
- 25Puddy
- 15J Clarke
- 5McChrystalSubstituted forPartingtonat 54'minutes
- 4LockyerBooked at 45mins
- 3BrownSubstituted forEasterat 53'minutes
- 23Bodin
- 8O Clarke
- 14LinesBooked at 84mins
- 22Moore
- 9Harrison
- 10TaylorSubstituted forJamesat 72'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 16Lawrence
- 17Easter
- 21Montaño
- 24Sinclair
- 29James
- 34Partington
- 41Hodges
- Referee:
- Darren England
- Attendance:
- 3,728
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Fleetwood Town 3, Bristol Rovers 1.
Foul by Devante Cole (Fleetwood Town).
Ollie Clarke (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Luke James (Bristol Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Alex Cairns.
Attempt saved. Luke James (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Foul by Bobby Grant (Fleetwood Town).
Ellis Harrison (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Billy Bodin (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Booking
Chris Lines (Bristol Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Conor McLaughlin (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chris Lines (Bristol Rovers).
Goal!
Goal! Fleetwood Town 3, Bristol Rovers 1. David Ball (Fleetwood Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Amari'i Bell.
Booking
Ashley Hunter (Fleetwood Town) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Devante Cole replaces Ashley Hunter.
Foul by Conor McLaughlin (Fleetwood Town).
Chris Lines (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ashley Hunter (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tom Lockyer (Bristol Rovers).
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Luke James replaces Matty Taylor.
David Ball (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by James Clarke (Bristol Rovers).
Attempt missed. Cian Bolger (Fleetwood Town) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Joe Partington.
Foul by Bobby Grant (Fleetwood Town).
Matty Taylor (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Victor Nirennold replaces George Glendon.
Ben Davies (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ellis Harrison (Bristol Rovers).
Attempt missed. Ashley Hunter (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Ashley Eastham replaces Nathan Pond because of an injury.
Delay in match Nathan Pond (Fleetwood Town) because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Fleetwood Town 2, Bristol Rovers 1. Billy Bodin (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Joe Partington replaces Mark McChrystal.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Jermaine Easter replaces Lee Brown.
Attempt missed. Ollie Clarke (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Mark McChrystal (Bristol Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Nathan Pond.
Attempt blocked. Ollie Clarke (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.