Premier League
Tottenham4West Brom0

Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 West Bromwich Albion

By Luke Reddy

Harry Kane had 11 shots in all against West Brom
Harry Kane struck a hat-trick as Tottenham moved second in the Premier League table with a display of total dominance against West Brom at White Hart Lane.

Spurs equalled their club record of six straight Premier League wins with ease as they set about dismantling their visitors, amassing 10 shots and 78% possession by half-time.

Kane smartly lifted Christian Eriksen's neat through ball in off the upright, before Eriksen's own effort went in via Gareth McAuley.

England striker Kane - who became a father this week - was a continued threat and he turned in Kyle Walker's low cross, before completing his treble with a low finish across Ben Foster.

There was one black mark for Spurs in the form of an injury to Jan Vertonghen, which boss Mauricio Pochettino said "looks bad".

But his side are now showing real momentum and they simply outclassed Tony Pulis' Baggies, who stay eighth.

Unstoppable Tottenham

Alan Shearer
Alan Shearer and Phil Neville were in contact during half-time on Twitter over the chances Harry Kane was unable to convert

Mauricio Pochettino's nine changes from the FA Cup win at Aston Villa returned Spurs to the line-up that beat league leaders Chelsea just under two weeks ago.

Understandable, then, that his side bristled with energy and confidence. Eriksen and Dele Alli bounced around in midfield; Kyle Walker and Danny Rose constantly stayed advanced from full-back.

The high positions Walker and Rose took up saw West Brom's wide men Nacer Chadli and Matt Phillips pinned back, ensuring the away side could not escape in the early exchanges.

By half-time the average positions taken up showed Tottenham's full-backs - Rose (3) and Walker (2) - were playing high up the pitch, while West Brom struggled to spend time in Tottenham's half
It broke the Baggies, who should have been more than two down at the break with Kane only finding the net once from seven first-half shots. The England striker was brilliantly denied on three occasions by Foster - who made eight saves in all.

Even against a side set up to frustrate them, Pochettino's men never looked like they would be short of answers as they scored four goals for the third time in four league games.

There will be concern, however, over the injury to Vertonghen. He looked distraught after rolling his ankle in the second half and would appear a major doubt to face Manchester City next week.

Daddy Kane's perfect week

Touch maps
Kane touched the ball nine times in the West Brom area while the Baggies' entire team only managed seven touches in Spurs' box

"The week has been a whirlwind having a little daughter - to finish it off like this is the best way possible," said Kane afterwards.

The 23-year-old called Tottenham's collective display "outstanding", and his own efforts were just that.

But Kane's life is certainly made easier by the creative work on the flanks of Walker and Rose, and the guile and endless support running from Alli and Eriksen.

Eriksen's impact can tend to be slightly overlooked, given the the focus on England internationals Kane and Alli, but the Dane has now created 59 chances this season - 29 more than his next most prolific team-mate.

Kane was clearly in the mood to make use of this impressive support, and might easily have scored more than three - he ended the day with 11 shots.

But there is no doubting that his ability to make space in the box offers those around him a perfect target, and he now has 62 Premier League goals - reaching 60 faster than any Spurs player has done before.

Vertonghen
Vertonghen's injury was the major negative on an excellent day for Tottenham

Threadbare Baggies?

Pulis admitted his side simply "weren't on it" at White Hart Lane and referenced the gap in class and points between seventh place in the Premier League and the top six.

The harsh truth is Kane alone bettered the entire West Brom team for touches in the opposition area.

"We need to improve and we are trying very, very hard behind the scenes to do that," said Pulis afterwards.

January signings seem inevitable then, not that there is need for panic with such a solid top-half position.

Pulis stressed that striker Saido Berahino - linked with Stoke - does not need to be sold in order for him to recruit. But expect the Baggies to make signings, with left-back perhaps one area of concern as once again Chris Brunt was forced to fill in at White Hart Lane.

Man of the match - Harry Kane

Harry Kane
Kane now has 12 league goals, making him the leading English scorer in the top tier - he managed 11 shots, finding the target seven times and, away from goal, he won seven of 10 duels contested

Penalty-box Harry - The stats you need

  • Kane has now scored 94% of his Premier League goals for Tottenham inside the box (58 of 62).
  • The defeat for West Brom marks their joint-heaviest Premier League defeat under Tony Pulis (along with 4-0 v Manchester City in October 2016).
  • The Baggies conceded more than twice in a Premier League away game for the first time since 16 January last year - 364 days ago (3-0 v Southampton).
  • The past 10 Premier League goals scored by Tottenham players have been netted by Harry Kane or Dele Alli (five each).
  • No player has scored more Premier League hat-tricks for Tottenham than Harry Kane (three, level with Robbie Keane and Jermain Defoe).
  • Only Kevin de Bruyne (nine) has provided more assists than Christian Eriksen in the Premier League this season.

'The biggest gap to seventh' - What the managers said

Tottenham 4-0 West Brom: Mauricio Pochettino praises 'fantastic' Harry Kane

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino: "It was a great performance. We are showing a good maturity. The team learned a lot from last season and we [have] very good momentum. If you want to fight and challenge for big things we need to follow performances like Chelsea with this one."

West Brom manager Tony Pulis: "We just weren't on it. Spurs were very good. You have to be on it against these teams. We were miles off it and it's disappointing. They have real quality. The top six in the Premier League this year, it could be the biggest gap ever to seventh, that's how far ahead of the rest of us they are."

West Brom will not sell Berahino to 'suit him'

Up next?

Tottenham travel to Manchester City in a key game at the top of the table for the day's late kick-off on Saturday. West Brom host Sunderland at 15:00 GMT.

Line-ups

Tottenham

  • 1Lloris
  • 15Dier
  • 4Alderweireld
  • 5VertonghenSubstituted forDaviesat 64'minutes
  • 2Walker
  • 12Wanyama
  • 19DembéléSubstituted forWinksat 83'minutes
  • 3Rose
  • 23Eriksen
  • 20Alli
  • 10KaneSubstituted forSon Heung-Minat 90'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Son Heung-Min
  • 13Vorm
  • 14Nkoudou
  • 16Trippier
  • 17Sissoko
  • 29Winks
  • 33Davies

West Brom

  • 1Foster
  • 25Dawson
  • 23McAuleyBooked at 70mins
  • 3OlssonBooked at 64mins
  • 11BruntSubstituted forMcCleanat 54'minutes
  • 24Fletcher
  • 5Yacob
  • 22ChadliSubstituted forRobson-Kanuat 62'minutes
  • 7Morrison
  • 10PhillipsSubstituted forFieldat 90'minutes
  • 9Rondón

Substitutes

  • 4Robson-Kanu
  • 13Myhill
  • 14McClean
  • 20Galloway
  • 45Leko
  • 47Field
  • 49Wilson
Referee:
Anthony Taylor
Attendance:
31,613

Match Stats

Home TeamTottenhamAway TeamWest Brom
Possession
Home73%
Away27%
Shots
Home21
Away3
Shots on Target
Home11
Away0
Corners
Home8
Away0
Fouls
Home11
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 4, West Bromwich Albion 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 4, West Bromwich Albion 0.

Foul by Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur).

Claudio Yacob (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Hal Robson-Kanu (West Bromwich Albion).

Hand ball by Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur).

Substitution

Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Sam Field replaces Matt Phillips.

Substitution

Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Son Heung-Min replaces Harry Kane.

Substitution

Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Harry Winks replaces Mousa Dembélé.

Goal!

Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 4, West Bromwich Albion 0. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dele Alli.

Goal!

Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 3, West Bromwich Albion 0. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kyle Walker.

Kyle Walker (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by James McClean (West Bromwich Albion).

Attempt blocked. Hal Robson-Kanu (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Foul by Victor Wanyama (Tottenham Hotspur).

Claudio Yacob (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Craig Dawson (West Bromwich Albion).

Foul by Victor Wanyama (Tottenham Hotspur).

Gareth McAuley (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Victor Wanyama (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Christian Eriksen.

Booking

Gareth McAuley (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt missed. Mousa Dembélé (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Christian Eriksen.

Substitution

Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Ben Davies replaces Jan Vertonghen because of an injury.

Booking

Jonas Olsson (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jonas Olsson (West Bromwich Albion).

Substitution

Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Hal Robson-Kanu replaces Nacer Chadli.

Foul by Mousa Dembélé (Tottenham Hotspur).

Craig Dawson (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Harry Kane.

Attempt saved. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dele Alli.

Attempt saved. Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Victor Wanyama.

Attempt missed. Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.

Attempt saved. Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Harry Kane.

Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Christian Eriksen following a corner.

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Jonas Olsson.

Attempt blocked. Kyle Walker (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. James McClean replaces Chris Brunt.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham21136243142945
3Arsenal21135348222644
4Liverpool20135248232544
5Man City20133441221942
6Man Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Brom218582828029
9Stoke217682733-627
10Burnley2182112331-826
11Bournemouth2174103037-725
12West Ham2174102635-925
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2165102336-1323
15Leicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough214891722-520
17Crystal Palace2144133040-1016
18Hull2144132045-2516
19Sunderland2143142040-2015
20Swansea2143142349-2615
View full Premier League table

