Match ends, Wrexham 1, North Ferriby United 0.
Wrexham 1-0 North Ferriby United
Izale McLeod's first Wrexham goal gave the hosts a much needed victory.
McLeod drilled home after 28 minutes to lift Wrexham up to 14th in the National League and 13 points clear of the relegation zone, where the visitors remain, second from bottom in 23rd.
Fellow new signing Ntumba Massanka missed a chance after the interval that would have eased nerves for the hosts.
It has been an unsettling week at the Racecourse, as the president of Wrexham FC's supporter's trust stood down.
Out of form Wrexham had lost four of their last six National League games.
Wrexham manager Dean Keates told BBC Radio Wales: "We questioned the lads before the game about whether they could get back-to-back wins for the first time this season and they did that.
"We are very positive. We got the three points and kept a clean-sheet. First-half I thought we played really well, we were very comfortable. The players are asking more of each other now."
Line-ups
Wrexham
- 24Dunn
- 3Jennings
- 7BarrySubstituted forBencherifat 84'minutes
- 10Rooney
- 5Riley
- 13Carrington
- 6Tilt
- 14RutherfordSubstituted forSmithat 83'minutes
- 11McLeodSubstituted forMassankaat 68'minutes
- 9White
- 16Penn
Substitutes
- 1Jalal
- 4Bencherif
- 18Massanka
- 21Smith
- 28Harry
North Ferriby United
- 1Watson
- 2Topliss
- 12HareBooked at 64mins
- 4Oliver
- 5GrayBooked at 19mins
- 18ArmstrongSubstituted forTempletonat 62'minutes
- 20Skelton
- 14Fallowfield
- 8BatesonSubstituted forKendallat 78'minutes
- 25Thompson
- 6Emerton
Substitutes
- 9Templeton
- 10Kendall
- 19Cooke
- 22Fosu-Mensah
- 23Douglas
- Referee:
- Adam Bromley
- Attendance:
- 3,625
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wrexham 1, North Ferriby United 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Wrexham. Hamza Bencherif replaces Antony Barry.
Substitution
Substitution, Wrexham. Leo Smith replaces Paul Rutherford.
Substitution
Substitution, North Ferriby United. Ryan Kendall replaces Curtis Bateson.
Booking
Curtis Tilt (Wrexham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Wrexham. Ntumba Massanka replaces Izale McLeod.
Booking
Taron Hare (North Ferriby United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, North Ferriby United. Matthew Templeton replaces Ross Armstrong.
Second Half
Second Half begins Wrexham 1, North Ferriby United 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Wrexham 1, North Ferriby United 0.
Goal!
Goal! Wrexham 1, North Ferriby United 0. Izale McLeod (Wrexham).
Booking
Mark Gray (North Ferriby United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.