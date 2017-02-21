Scottish League One
Livingston3Albion0

Livingston v Albion Rovers

Line-ups

Livingston

  • 1Kelly
  • 5Crighton
  • 26Halkett
  • 31Gallagher
  • 4Lithgow
  • 8Pittman
  • 18MillarSubstituted forMullinat 82'minutes
  • 6Byrne
  • 11CaddenSubstituted forLongridgeat 72'minutes
  • 9BuchananSubstituted forMullenat 60'minutes
  • 22Todorov

Substitutes

  • 3Longridge
  • 7Mullin
  • 10Mullen
  • 16Knox
  • 17Sinclair
  • 23De Vita
  • 30Maley

Albion

  • 1Stewart
  • 2Reid
  • 5Dunlop
  • 6Dunlop
  • 3Turnbull
  • 7McCannSubstituted forDavidsonat 67'minutes
  • 8Ferry
  • 4FisherBooked at 30minsSubstituted forWillisat 67'minutes
  • 11Archibald
  • 9Stewart
  • 10WallaceSubstituted forFergusonat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Gilmour
  • 14Davidson
  • 15Smith
  • 16Willis
  • 17Potts
  • 18Ferguson
Referee:
Nick Walsh
Attendance:
548

Match Stats

Home TeamLivingstonAway TeamAlbion
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home13
Away2
Shots on Target
Home8
Away0
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home18
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, Livingston 3, Albion Rovers 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Livingston 3, Albion Rovers 0.

Goal!

Goal! Livingston 3, Albion Rovers 0. Nikolay Todorov (Livingston) header from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Josh Mullin with a cross.

Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Kyle Turnbull.

Substitution

Substitution, Albion Rovers. Calum Ferguson replaces Ryan Wallace.

Goal!

Goal! Livingston 2, Albion Rovers 0. Daniel Mullen (Livingston) with an attempt from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Josh Mullin.

Attempt saved. Nikolay Todorov (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Kyle Turnbull (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Sean Crighton (Livingston).

Substitution

Substitution, Livingston. Josh Mullin replaces Mark Millar.

Alan Reid (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mark Millar (Livingston).

Attempt blocked. Ryan Wallace (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Kyle Turnbull (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mark Millar (Livingston).

Ross Davidson (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Nikolay Todorov (Livingston).

Substitution

Substitution, Livingston. Jackson Longridge replaces Nicky Cadden.

Foul by Mark Ferry (Albion Rovers).

Nikolay Todorov (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Sean Crighton (Livingston) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Mark Ferry.

Michael Dunlop (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Nikolay Todorov (Livingston).

Substitution

Substitution, Albion Rovers. Paul Willis replaces Gary Fisher.

Substitution

Substitution, Albion Rovers. Ross Davidson replaces Kevin McCann.

Attempt missed. Scott Pittman (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Hand ball by Nikolay Todorov (Livingston).

Foul by Michael Dunlop (Albion Rovers).

Nikolay Todorov (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Michael Dunlop.

Substitution

Substitution, Livingston. Daniel Mullen replaces Liam Buchanan.

Gary Fisher (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Craig Halkett (Livingston).

Theo Archibald (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Shaun Byrne (Livingston).

Attempt saved. Liam Buchanan (Livingston) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Foul by Michael Dunlop (Albion Rovers).

Nikolay Todorov (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Ross Dunlop (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston26173659273254
2Alloa26128651331844
3East Fife2610883530538
4Airdrieonians26113124249-736
5Brechin25112123133-235
6Queen's Park26105112637-1135
7Stranraer2795133640-432
8Peterhead2787123545-1031
9Albion2586112936-730
10Stenhousemuir2685133751-1429
