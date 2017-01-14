Leicester City 0-3 Chelsea

Marcos Alonso put Chelsea ahead with his second goal of the season and added his third after the break

Marcos Alonso scored twice as Chelsea beat Leicester to move seven points clear at the top of the Premier League, despite Diego Costa's absence.

The Blues were without their top scorer after a training ground dispute over his fitness, amid reports he has been offered a lucrative move to China.

That saga did not affect them at the King Power Stadium, however, with Eden Hazard setting up Alonso to fire home after only six minutes.

The Spanish wing-back added his second early in the second half when his shot from the edge of the area was deflected in.

Pedro made sure of the points with a deft header from Willian's cross.

Alonso did not manage a successful cross against Leicester (red arrows on the left) but scored with two of his three shots (green arrows on the right)

Leicester, lining up in a new-look 3-5-2 formation, struggled to find a way back into the game.

Ahmed Musa had tested Chelsea keeper Thibaut Courtois before his side fell behind, but the defending champions did not manage another shot on target.

Chelsea show they can win without Costa

Before kick-off, Chelsea manager Antonio Conte had played down any row involving Costa, claiming he was not in his squad because of a back injury.

Whatever the truth behind Costa's absence, the Blues showed again that they can win without the Spain striker, who has scored 14 goals and provided five assists for them this season.

Chelsea initially had to work harder for the points than they did when Costa was suspended in their 3-0 victory over Bournemouth on 26 December - the only other league game he has missed in 2016-17.

Again they used Hazard to lead the line rather than turn to £33m summer signing Michy Batshuayi, who was left on the bench and still awaits his first league start.

Alonso, rather than Hazard, will get the headlines on this occasion, but Chelsea's dominant performance was further evidence it will be hard to dislodge them from top spot.

Man of the match - Marcos Alonso

Only midfielder Nemanja Matic had more touches than the 104 Alonso managed at the King Power Stadium, mostly down the left as he dominated his battle with Marc Albrighton. His first goal was down to a precise finish, his second through a dose of luck - and he came close to an unlikely hat-trick when his volley flashed wide.

Chelsea return to winning ways

This was Chelsea's 12th clean sheet in 21 games and, even without Costa's belligerent presence up front, they remain difficult to break down and dangerous when they come forward.

Conte's side had seen their 13-game winning streak ended by Tottenham in their previous Premier League game, but that remains their only defeat since the end of September.

Spurs' emphatic win over West Brom earlier on Saturday had reduced the Blues' lead to four points, but if Chelsea are feeling any pressure in the title race they did not show it here.

Their form is becoming ominous for the chasing pack, and Liverpool - their nearest rivals before the weekend - can ill afford to lose any more ground when they face Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

New-look Leicester fail to click

Foxes manager Claudio Ranieri, named Fifa's coach of the year this week, attempted to match Chelsea's formation by playing with wing-backs of his own - but his experiment did not pay off.

Albrighton and Ben Chilwell failed to make the same impact as their opposite numbers, Alonso and Victor Moses, and the Foxes struggled to create chances.

England striker Jamie Vardy was back from suspension to lead their attack, but he made little impression apart from playing one dangerous cross and did not manage a single shot.

Leicester are still six points above the relegation zone despite this defeat but, with Riyad Mahrez, Islam Slimani and Daniel Amarty away at the Africa Cup of Nations, Ranieri must find a better blend with the players still at his disposal.

What next?

Chelsea host struggling Hull on Sunday, 22 January (16:30 GMT kick-off). Leicester travel to Southampton for a 12:00 kick-off on the same day, hoping for their first away win of a disappointing domestic season.

Chelsea make another fast start - the stats you need

Chelsea have scored five goals in the opening 10 minutes of Premier League matches so far this season - a division high.

The Blues have already picked up more points this season (52) than they managed in the whole of 2015-16 (50).

The Foxes' two defeats in their past three home league games is as many as they lost in their previous 30.

This was Leicester's heaviest Premier League home defeat since September 2015 (2-5 v Arsenal).

Pedro has been directly involved in more Premier League goals this season than the whole of last season (10 - five goals, five assists).