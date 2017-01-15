Match ends, Nice 0, Metz 0.
Nice v Metz
-
Nice
- 40Benítez
- 4Baysse
- 31Costa Santos
- 32SarrBooked at 39mins
- 2Souquet
- 26KozielloBooked at 75mins
- 25Cyprien
- 29Chagas Estevao
- 21Ricardo Pereira
- 14PléaSubstituted forDonisat 81'minutes
- 8LusambaSubstituted forMarcelat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 15Burner
- 16Pouplin
- 22Donis
- 23Bosetti
- 33Marcel
- 34Balmy
- 35Mahou
Metz
- 1Didillon
- 25Balliu
- 5Milán
- 6Falette
- 13Signorino
- 2DiagneBooked at 73mins
- 23Philipps
- 11Nguette
- 24Cohade
- 19MolletSubstituted forLejeuneat 86'minutes
- 17DialloSubstituted forVionat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Rivierez
- 7Hein
- 15Vion
- 22Lejeune
- 30Oberhauser
- 33Goudiaby
- 34Maziz
- Referee:
- Bartolomeu Varela
- Attendance:
- 21,502
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away13
Full Time
Second Half ends, Nice 0, Metz 0.
Attempt missed. Wylan Cyprien (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Vincent Marcel (Nice) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Chris Philipps (Metz).
Attempt missed. Vincent Koziello (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Anastasios Donis.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Fallou Diagne (Metz) because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Paul Baysse (Nice) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Vincent Marcel (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Vincent Koziello following a corner.
Corner, Nice. Conceded by Franck Signorino.
Substitution
Substitution, Metz. Kévin Lejeune replaces Florent Mollet.
Foul by Malang Sarr (Nice).
Opa Nguette (Metz) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Thibaut Vion (Metz) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Guido Milan with a headed pass following a corner.
Corner, Metz. Conceded by Malang Sarr.
Corner, Metz. Conceded by Dalbert.
Substitution
Substitution, Nice. Anastasios Donis replaces Alassane Pléa.
Substitution
Substitution, Metz. Thibaut Vion replaces Habib Diallo.
Attempt blocked. Guido Milan (Metz) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Habib Diallo.
Attempt missed. Habib Diallo (Metz) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Foul by Arnaud Souquet (Nice).
Florent Mollet (Metz) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Vincent Koziello (Nice) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Vincent Koziello (Nice).
Opa Nguette (Metz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Fallou Diagne (Metz) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Wylan Cyprien (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fallou Diagne (Metz).
Attempt saved. Fallou Diagne (Metz) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Offside, Metz. Guido Milan tries a through ball, but Fallou Diagne is caught offside.
Foul by Vincent Marcel (Nice).
Opa Nguette (Metz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Chris Philipps (Metz) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Florent Mollet.
Attempt missed. Alassane Pléa (Nice) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ricardo Pereira.
Substitution
Substitution, Nice. Vincent Marcel replaces Arnaud Lusamba.
Foul by Dalbert (Nice).
Renaud Cohade (Metz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Vincent Koziello (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.