French Ligue 1
Nice0Metz0

Nice v Metz

Line-ups

Nice

  • 40Benítez
  • 4Baysse
  • 31Costa Santos
  • 32SarrBooked at 39mins
  • 2Souquet
  • 26KozielloBooked at 75mins
  • 25Cyprien
  • 29Chagas Estevao
  • 21Ricardo Pereira
  • 14PléaSubstituted forDonisat 81'minutes
  • 8LusambaSubstituted forMarcelat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 15Burner
  • 16Pouplin
  • 22Donis
  • 23Bosetti
  • 33Marcel
  • 34Balmy
  • 35Mahou

Metz

  • 1Didillon
  • 25Balliu
  • 5Milán
  • 6Falette
  • 13Signorino
  • 2DiagneBooked at 73mins
  • 23Philipps
  • 11Nguette
  • 24Cohade
  • 19MolletSubstituted forLejeuneat 86'minutes
  • 17DialloSubstituted forVionat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Rivierez
  • 7Hein
  • 15Vion
  • 22Lejeune
  • 30Oberhauser
  • 33Goudiaby
  • 34Maziz
Referee:
Bartolomeu Varela
Attendance:
21,502

Match Stats

Home TeamNiceAway TeamMetz
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home13
Away15
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home16
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Nice 0, Metz 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Nice 0, Metz 0.

Attempt missed. Wylan Cyprien (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right from a direct free kick.

Vincent Marcel (Nice) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Chris Philipps (Metz).

Attempt missed. Vincent Koziello (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Anastasios Donis.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Fallou Diagne (Metz) because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Paul Baysse (Nice) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Vincent Marcel (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Vincent Koziello following a corner.

Corner, Nice. Conceded by Franck Signorino.

Substitution

Substitution, Metz. Kévin Lejeune replaces Florent Mollet.

Foul by Malang Sarr (Nice).

Opa Nguette (Metz) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Thibaut Vion (Metz) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Guido Milan with a headed pass following a corner.

Corner, Metz. Conceded by Malang Sarr.

Corner, Metz. Conceded by Dalbert.

Substitution

Substitution, Nice. Anastasios Donis replaces Alassane Pléa.

Substitution

Substitution, Metz. Thibaut Vion replaces Habib Diallo.

Attempt blocked. Guido Milan (Metz) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Habib Diallo.

Attempt missed. Habib Diallo (Metz) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.

Foul by Arnaud Souquet (Nice).

Florent Mollet (Metz) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Booking

Vincent Koziello (Nice) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Vincent Koziello (Nice).

Opa Nguette (Metz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Fallou Diagne (Metz) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Wylan Cyprien (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Fallou Diagne (Metz).

Attempt saved. Fallou Diagne (Metz) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Offside, Metz. Guido Milan tries a through ball, but Fallou Diagne is caught offside.

Foul by Vincent Marcel (Nice).

Opa Nguette (Metz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Chris Philipps (Metz) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Florent Mollet.

Attempt missed. Alassane Pléa (Nice) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ricardo Pereira.

Substitution

Substitution, Nice. Vincent Marcel replaces Arnaud Lusamba.

Foul by Dalbert (Nice).

Renaud Cohade (Metz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Vincent Koziello (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Sunday 15th January 2017

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Monaco20143360213945
2Nice20136134132145
3PSG20133439152442
4Lyon19111736221434
5Guingamp208662622430
6Marseille208662323030
7Rennes208482024-428
8Saint-Étienne206951917227
9Toulouse207582222026
10Bordeaux206862127-626
11Nancy206681623-724
12Montpellier205872932-323
13Lille2064101926-722
14Nantes196491326-1322
15Caen1963102334-1121
16Dijon204882730-320
17Bastia2055101724-720
18Angers2055101625-920
19Lorient2053122339-1618
20Metz195591836-1818
View full French Ligue 1 table

