Brentford 1-2 Newcastle United

Daryl Murphy has only made two league appearances for Newcastle since joining from Ipswich in August

Daryl Murphy's first league goal for Newcastle sent his side back to the top of the Championship in a hard-fought win against Brentford at Griffin Park.

Dwight Gayle had put the Magpies into a first-half lead with his 20th goal of the season before going off injured.

Lasse Vibe equalised for Brentford after the interval and almost put them ahead when his chip hit the post and rolled along the Newcastle goal-line.

Murphy's header from an Ayoze Perez cross then sealed the win late on.

Newcastle's return to the Championship summit came courtesy of Brighton's 2-0 defeat at Preston and puts them a point ahead of the Seagulls having played a game more.

Despite the win, manager Rafael Benitez will have been concerned to see top-scorer Gayle and midfielders Isaac Hayden and Vurnon Anita all forced off through injury.

Gayle became the first Newcastle player to score 20 league goals in a season since Alan Shearer in 2003-04 before a knee problem saw him replaced by match-winner Murphy.

Brentford, unbeaten in three league games before kick-off, were unfortunate not to come away with at least a draw.

Vibe himself could have had a second-half hat-trick when he also saw a shot blocked by Grant Hanley and fired inches wide from the rebound.

Brentford striker Scott Hogan, an apparent transfer target for West Ham, returned from injury but was an unused substitute by manager Dean Smith.

Brentford manager Dean Smith told BBC Radio London:

"It's very harsh, I thought the last 20 minutes of the first half and the second half, we dominated.

"We got caught by a sucker-punch of a counter-attack and they always looked a threat coming forward. If anyone was going to score the first goal, it was only going to be Dwight Gayle.

"But, we never let our heads drop. I thought we were pro-active, I thought we started the game slow, but we got the goal and I fully expected us to go on and win it from there.

"I'm disappointed and probably, I thought we deserved to win it."

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez told BBC Newcastle:

"It was a difficult game from the start against a difficult team. We knew that they play good football here, but I think we started well.

"We needed to work hard in defence to ensure we didn't concede. But we did at the beginning of the second half after losing one player and then another and another after that.

"Then we had to keep reacting and it was a very good goal by Daryl Murphy, which we have to enjoy as it was very difficult to get three points.

"To stay at the top of the Championship, we have to work hard in every single game."