Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Burnley 2-0 Sunderland

Burnley progressed to the FA Cup fourth round as goals from Sam Vokes and Andre Gray proved enough against a dispirited Sunderland at Turf Moor.

A drab first half ended in a rare moment of quality as Vokes got across Jason Denayer to head Tendayi Darikwa's excellent cross into the far corner.

Sunderland created little in response before substitute Gray made sure of the result late on with a low strike.

In round four, Burnley are at home to Bristol City, who won at Fleetwood.

Follow all the reaction from Tuesday's FA Cup ties

A Claret cup run?

Despite making seven changes from the side who beat Southampton in the Premier League at the weekend, the hosts seemed more interested in extending their FA Cup run in the early stages.

George Boyd and Joey Barton forced Sunderland's Vito Mannone into two fine saves in quick succession, before Boyd saw a powerful left-footed drive tipped narrowly over by the Italian keeper moments later.

Midfielder Steven Defour was central to everything Sean Dyche's side tried in attack, as well as providing plenty of cover to the back four - albeit against a blunted Sunderland attack.

Although Vokes' goal just before the interval seemed more than enough to see off Sunderland, the hosts did not settle, sending on Gray inside the final 15 minutes.

Having tormented the Black Cats here with a rapid hat-trick in a 4-1 hammering on New Year's Eve, Gray was a handful once again, collecting Vokes' knock down from a long-ball forward and easily rolling his marker to shoot under Mannone on 83 minutes.

With Burnley sitting 10th in the Premier League, 10 points clear of the relegation zone, and with Championship side Bristol City arriving on 28 January, the Clarets may sense a great opportunity to go beyond their fourth-round defeat by Arsenal last season.

Andre Gray has scored four times against Sunderland this season, having hit a Premier League hat-trick on New Year's Eve

Three is not Sunderland's magic number

Tottenham and Chelsea have shown their fellow Premier League sides how to play with three at the back this season, but Sunderland's interpretation of that formation was severely lacking at Turf Moor.

A central back three of Denayer, Papy Djilobodji and Billy Jones looked unnecessary at times with Burnley only playing Vokes up front, yet they failed to deal with his threat when it mattered most.

The Wales striker easily got in front of his marker Denayer to score the opening goal - his fine glancing header into the far corner a fitting finish to right-back Darikwa's brilliant curling delivery.

Elsewhere, Sunderland's five-man midfield successfully swamped Barton and Defour at times but with the main effect of just cancelling out their opponents instead of threatening Nick Pope in the Burnley goal.

Sebastian Larsson came closest for the visitors, firstly with a curling lob from 25 yards out just after the interval nearly creeping in over a stranded Pope, before the Burnley keeper made a fine diving save to deny the Swedish midfielder in injury time.

Striker Jermain Defoe could not fashion a chance in the half-hour run out he was afforded, with Sunderland's thoughts seemingly very much focused on Premier League survival.