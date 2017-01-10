Morgan Schneiderlin: Man Utd and Everton agree £22m fee for midfielder

Morgan Schneiderlin signed for Manchester United from Southampton for £25m in July 2015

Manchester United have agreed to sell midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin to Everton for £22m.

France international Schneiderlin, 27, was signed for United by Louis van Gaal for £25m from Southampton in July 2015.

He has played 47 times for the club but has only featured eight times under Jose Mourinho this season, including three Premier League appearances.

Everton, meanwhile, have agreed to loan striker Oumar Niasse, 26, to Hull, with personal terms still to be agreed.

The Senegal international signed for £13.5m from Lokomotiv Moscow in February 2016 but has played only seven times for the Toffees.

Following United's 2-0 win against Hull on Tuesday, Mourinho said: "Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward informed me that the situation is close. Morgan is more than probably going to Everton.

"I am sad and happy, sad because I like him and he could be an option for us, happy because this is what he wants, to play every game and be important in the team."

Manager Ronald Koeman demanded the club make January signings in the wake of their FA Cup third-round exit to Leicester.

They have already signed 19-year-old forward Ademola Lookman from Charlton for £11m.

If Schneiderlin, who was also a target for West Brom, moves to Goodison Park he will work with Koeman for a second time, having spent two years under the Dutchman at Southampton.

Koeman still retains a strong interest in another United player, his countryman Memphis Depay, who is also an Old Trafford outcast.

Everton may face competition from abroad for the 22-year-old, who joined United from PSV for £25m in May 2015.

'He's not a gamble' - analysis

Former Chelsea and Aston Villa midfielder Andy Townsend

Morgan Schneiderlin has struggled to adapt and stamp his personality on anything at Old Trafford. But he gets across the ground well, he can tackle and he gets up and down the pitch.

At his best he's a typical Premier League central midfield player. Everton are buying someone who you know has been able to produce the goods in the Premier League from his time at Southampton. He's not a gamble.