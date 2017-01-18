Match ends, Newcastle United 3, Birmingham City 1.
Newcastle United 3-1 Birmingham City
Matt Ritchie's double helped Newcastle ease into the FA Cup fourth round with victory over fellow Championship side Birmingham at St James' Park.
The hosts went ahead on nine minutes after Yoan Gouffran was felled by Blues keeper Adam Legzdins as he ran on to Jonjo Shelvey's exquisite pass, with Ritchie converting the penalty.
Gouffran then scored an excellent second in a dominant first half for Newcastle, collecting Shelvey's free-kick and finishing low on the half-volley.
A previously lacklustre Birmingham suddenly started to create chances after David Cotterill's sliced strike on 71 minutes but the hosts ensured a fairer reflection of their control as Ritchie tapped in Shelvey's cross late on.
Rafael Benitez's side will travel to League One side Oxford United in round four on 28 January.
Defeat means Gianfranco Zola becomes the first Birmingham manager since 1889 to fail to win any of their first seven games in charge.
Shelvey stars
Newcastle boss Benitez made eight changes from the side that beat Brentford at the weekend and will be particularly pleased with the impressive return of Shelvey, following a five-game ban for using racially abusive language, during which Newcastle won just twice.
The 24-year-old conducted his side from a deep-lying midfield position, routinely punishing Birmingham for failing to press him.
He created the opener with a deftly-weighted through ball from the halfway line for Gouffran, who was fouled as he rounded Legzdins for a clear penalty that Ritchie sent down the middle.
Shelvey then picked out an unmarked Gouffran in the box with a free-kick, the French forward showing great control to turn the ball onto his right foot and strike under the goalkeeper.
Despite playing without a recognised striker, Newcastle never lacked creativity thanks to Shelvey, who fittingly made his second assist in added time, squaring from the left for Ritchie - who earlier hit the post with a fine curling effort - to steer into an empty net.
The hosts fielded three debutants in defender Stuart Findlay, midfielder Dan Barlaser and winger Yasin Ben El-Mhanni, but the presence of Premier League-quality players such as Gouffran, Ritchie and especially Shelvey meant they had a largely comfortable introduction to first-team football.
Zola's got the Blues
This result makes it four defeats and three draws in the seven games since Zola replaced sacked Gary Rowett on 14 December, and their first-half performance indicated that run was not going to end here.
While Rowett's side did not have a reputation as the most creative outfit, the visitors lacked any threat for long periods, save for shots from distance by Cotterill.
Aptly, it was the Wales winger who pulled his side back into the tie as he stole in unmarked to slice Lukas Jutkiewicz's knock down over Newcastle keeper Matz Sels, who otherwise made barely a save.
That sparked a flurry of interest from Zola's side as Che Adams and Jutkiewicz both headed over from promising deliveries into the box but ultimately Newcastle's third goal was well deserved.
Zola will hope a visit to Championship strugglers Blackburn Rovers on Saturday may prove a better chance to secure that first elusive win.
Manager reaction
Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez, speaking to BBC Radio 5 live: "We had control - after we conceded the goal there were some nervous players but we did well in the end.
"Jonjo Shelvey has not been playing so it was important for us to bring him back - he has quality and can make the difference.
"It's always good to win and go through - we can manage the number of games by using the squad and try to have as many players as we can ready."
Birmingham boss Gianfranco Zola, speaking to BBC Radio 5 live: "Our goal was a little bit too late and Newcastle are not a team that give anything away.
"We are going through a difficult spell so everything we do on the pitch has to be very hard work, while Newcastle can play three debutants and still be effective.
"It's strange as we've not had a big result to be smiling like me but I know it's not long before we're going to be enjoying more points. I'm still convinced of that."
Line-ups
Newcastle
- 28Sels
- 22YedlinSubstituted forHaydenat 76'minutes
- 5Hanley
- 37Findlay
- 7Lazaar
- 11Ritchie
- 24TioteBooked at 69minsSubstituted forColbackat 83'minutes
- 12Shelvey
- 36Ben El-MhanniSubstituted forPérezat 70'minutes
- 35Barlaser
- 20Gouffran
Substitutes
- 3Dummett
- 4Colback
- 6Lascelles
- 14Hayden
- 17Pérez
- 21Elliot
- 33Murphy
Birmingham
- 1LegzdinsBooked at 9mins
- 25Dacres-Cogley
- 5ShottonBooked at 34mins
- 4Robinson
- 3Grounds
- 6KieftenbeldSubstituted forFabbriniat 80'minutes
- 7Tesche
- 26DavisSubstituted forBrownat 64'minutesBooked at 87mins
- 11Cotterill
- 17Solomon-OtaborSubstituted forJutkiewiczat 64'minutes
- 14Adams
Substitutes
- 8Gleeson
- 10Fabbrini
- 15Jutkiewicz
- 18Brown
- 23Spector
- 28Morrison
- 29Kuszczak
- Referee:
- Lee Probert
- Attendance:
- 34,896
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Newcastle United 3, Birmingham City 1.
Attempt blocked. Robert Tesche (Birmingham City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Reece Brown.
Goal!
Goal! Newcastle United 3, Birmingham City 1. Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jonjo Shelvey.
Foul by Yoan Gouffran (Newcastle United).
Diego Fabbrini (Birmingham City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Reece Brown (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt missed. Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is high and wide to the left. Assisted by David Cotterill with a cross.
Foul by Daniel Barlaser (Newcastle United).
David Cotterill (Birmingham City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Daniel Barlaser.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Jack Colback replaces Cheick Tioté.
Delay in match Che Adams (Birmingham City) because of an injury.
Cheick Tioté (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City).
Offside, Newcastle United. Jonjo Shelvey tries a through ball, but Yoan Gouffran is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City. Diego Fabbrini replaces Maikel Kieftenbeld.
Attempt missed. Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City) header from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jonathan Grounds with a cross.
Attempt missed. Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ayoze Pérez.
Attempt blocked. Ayoze Pérez (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Yoan Gouffran.
Attempt missed. Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by David Cotterill with a cross following a set piece situation.
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Isaac Hayden replaces DeAndre Yedlin.
Foul by Yoan Gouffran (Newcastle United).
Che Adams (Birmingham City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Che Adams (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Reece Brown.
Goal!
Goal! Newcastle United 2, Birmingham City 1. David Cotterill (Birmingham City) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Maikel Kieftenbeld with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Ayoze Pérez replaces Yasin Ben El-Mhanni.
Foul by Grant Hanley (Newcastle United).
Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Cheick Tioté (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Cheick Tioté (Newcastle United).
Reece Brown (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Paul Robinson.
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Yasin Ben El-Mhanni.
Attempt missed. Che Adams (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Maikel Kieftenbeld.
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Adam Legzdins.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City. Lukas Jutkiewicz replaces Viv Solomon-Otabor.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City. Reece Brown replaces David Davis.
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Adam Legzdins.