Match ends, Cameroon 2, Guinea-Bissau 1.
Cameroon 2-1 Guinea-Bissau
Four-time champions Cameroon moved top of Group A as they fought back to deny minnows Guinea-Bissau a historic first win at the Africa Cup of Nations.
Shock qualifiers Guinea-Bissau, making their debut at this year's tournament, led through Piqueti's superb solo goal.
Cameroon restored parity after the break when Sebastien Siani rifled in low from outside the penalty area.
Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui drilled in another low strike as Cameroon earned their first Afcon win since 2010.
The Indomitable Lions, historically one of the dominant forces in African international football, failed to qualify for two of the three previous tournaments and lost all three games in 2015.
But, after drawing their opening game against Burkina Faso, they are well placed to reach the quarter-finals.
They are two points clear at the top of the group after the opening three games ended in 1-1 draws.
Earlier on Wednesday, hosts Gabon fought back from 1-0 down with a goal from their star player, Borussia Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, to hold Burkina Faso.
Cameroon meet Gabon and Guinea-Bissau face Burkina Faso in Monday's deciding games.
Guinea-Bissau must win to stand any chance of reaching the last eight.
Line-ups
Cameroon
- 1Ondoa
- 19Fai
- 5Ngadeu-Ngadjui
- 4Teikeu
- 6Oyongo Bitolo
- 13Bassogog
- 14MandjeckBooked at 22minsSubstituted forN'Koulouat 63'minutes
- 15Siani
- 7N'JieSubstituted forToko Ekambiat 45'minutes
- 8Moukandjo
- 10AboubakarSubstituted forTambeat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Mabouka Maoussi
- 3N'Koulou
- 9Zoua Daogari
- 11Salli
- 12Boya
- 16Goda
- 17Sutchuin-Djoum
- 18Tambe
- 20Toko Ekambi
- 21Djetei
- 22Ngwen
- 23Mbokwe
Guinea-Bissau
- 1Mendes
- 4Soares Dabó
- 5Silva
- 14SoaresBooked at 30mins
- 22Cande
- 11Mendes Soares
- 8Francisco Júnior
- 15Brito Silva SaSubstituted forSamiat 66'minutes
- 7Mendes Lopes
- 18Brito SilvaSubstituted forCamaraat 51'minutes
- 13MendySubstituted forIssa Camaráat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Mendy
- 3Camará
- 6Mendes Umpeça
- 9Issa Camará
- 10Ca
- 12Mbaye
- 16Soares
- 17Sami
- 19Nunes Fernandes
- 20Camara
- 21Djalo Baldé
- 23Camara Dabó
- Referee:
- Youssef Essrayri
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home19
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cameroon 2, Guinea-Bissau 1.
Attempt missed. Robert Ndip Tambe (Cameroon) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Sébastien Siani.
Robert Ndip Tambe (Cameroon) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Francisco Júnior (Guinea-Bissau).
Attempt blocked. Christian Bassogog (Cameroon) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Benjamin Moukandjo.
Attempt blocked. Abel Camará (Guinea-Bissau) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked.
Offside, Cameroon. Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui tries a through ball, but Robert Ndip Tambe is caught offside.
Robert Ndip Tambe (Cameroon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Francisco Júnior (Guinea-Bissau).
Foul by Nicolas N'Koulou (Cameroon).
Abel Camará (Guinea-Bissau) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Robert Ndip Tambe (Cameroon) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Tomás Dabó (Guinea-Bissau).
Attempt blocked. Abel Camará (Guinea-Bissau) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tomás Dabó.
Foul by Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui (Cameroon).
Zézinho (Guinea-Bissau) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Collins Fai (Cameroon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sami (Guinea-Bissau).
Substitution
Substitution, Guinea-Bissau. Abel Camará replaces Frederic Mendy.
Foul by Nicolas N'Koulou (Cameroon).
Frederic Mendy (Guinea-Bissau) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Cameroon 2, Guinea-Bissau 1. Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui (Cameroon) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Christian Bassogog.
Corner, Guinea-Bissau. Conceded by Nicolas N'Koulou.
Foul by Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui (Cameroon).
Idrissa Camara (Guinea-Bissau) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Adolphe Teikeu (Cameroon).
Frederic Mendy (Guinea-Bissau) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Karl Toko Ekambi (Cameroon) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Sébastien Siani.
Christian Bassogog (Cameroon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nanissio (Guinea-Bissau).
Foul by Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui (Cameroon).
Zézinho (Guinea-Bissau) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Guinea-Bissau. Sami replaces Toni Silva.
Attempt missed. Nicolas N'Koulou (Cameroon) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Benjamin Moukandjo with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Cameroon. Conceded by Zézinho.
Attempt saved. Juary Soares (Guinea-Bissau) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Zézinho with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Cameroon. Robert Ndip Tambe replaces Vincent Aboubakar.
Substitution
Substitution, Cameroon. Nicolas N'Koulou replaces Georges Mandjeck.
Foul by Sébastien Siani (Cameroon).