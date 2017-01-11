Sandro: Brazil midfielder leaves QPR for Antalyaspor in Turkey

Sandro had featured eight times for QPR this season

Sandro has left Queens Park Rangers to join Turkish top-flight club Antalyaspor in a permanent deal.

The 27-year-old Brazil international scored four goals in 36 appearances after moving to Loftus Road from Tottenham in September 2014.

Sandro, who spent the second half of last season on loan at West Brom, has agreed a deal until the summer of 2020 with the Super Lig side.

Tjaronn Chery and Sebastian Polter are also expected to leave QPR in January.

Striker Polter is close to joining German second-tier side Union Berlin, while midfielder Chery is in talks about a move to the Chinese Super League.

