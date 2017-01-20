Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 2, Sheffield Wednesday 1.
Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 Sheffield Wednesday
Anthony Knockaert scored twice and three players were sent off as 10-man Brighton beat Sheffield Wednesday to go top of the Championship.
Knockaert's opener was cancelled out by Lewis Dunk's own goal before half-time.
The key moment came at 1-1, when the Seagulls had Glenn Murray sent off for handling Glenn Loovens' powerful shot.
David Stockdale saved Fernando Forestieri's penalty, before Knockaert poked home and Wednesday had Steven Fletcher and Sam Hutchinson sent off.
Newcastle, now two points off the lead, will return to top spot if they beat Rotherham on Saturday, while the Owls stay sixth.
There was little warning of the second-half drama that would follow during a tepid first period, when Knockaert looked by far the most likely to create scoring opportunities.
His cool finish, having rounded Wednesday goalkeeper Keiren Westwood, put Brighton ahead before the Owls levelled in bizarre circumstances.
Forestieri's left-wing cross was diverted towards goal by Brighton midfielder Oliver Norwood and Dunk, captain in the absence of injured full-back Bruno, glanced a header past Stockdale.
Wednesday's best spell of the match culminated in the incident which led to the penalty and Murray's dismissal, Brighton's leading scorer raising his hands to protect his face from Loovens' shot.
Stockdale's stop and subsequent follow-up save from Forestieri helped Brighton avoid consecutive Championship defeats, before Knockaert converted Sebastien Pocognoli's cross at the far post with five minutes remaining.
As tensions grew, substitute Fletcher was sent off for clashing with Dale Stephens and referee Stuart Attwell produced his red card for a third time to dismiss Hutchinson for a second yellow card.
Brighton manager Chris Hughton: "It is always a wonderful feeling when you win a game like that.
"I am delighted because we were playing against a very good side. To win the match having gone down to 10 men shows tremendous character.
"We were up against a very good team and if you beat teams around you it is an added bonus."
Sheffield Wednesday head coach Carlos Carvalhal: "The players lost emotional control and we must control that kind of behaviour.
"Of course there is frustration because we were playing so well and we deserved to be winning the game, but these things happen in every team in the world and we must work to prevent them in the future.
"The thing we must control is the emotion of the players. If it was still 10 verses 11 with some time still remaining then maybe we could have achieved something."
Line-ups
Brighton
- 13StockdaleBooked at 89mins
- 18Goldson
- 22Duffy
- 5Dunk
- 12PocognoliBooked at 29mins
- 11KnockaertSubstituted forSkalakat 90+2'minutes
- 6Stephens
- 21NorwoodSubstituted forSidwellat 79'minutes
- 15MurphySubstituted forMarchat 79'minutes
- 17MurrayBooked at 64mins
- 10Hemed
Substitutes
- 1Mäenpää
- 4Hünemeier
- 7Kayal
- 8Skalak
- 14Sidwell
- 20March
- 42Hunt
Sheff Wed
- 1Westwood
- 32HuntSubstituted forPalmerat 33'minutes
- 15LeesBooked at 80mins
- 12Loovens
- 36PudilSubstituted forMcManamanat 67'minutes
- 33WallaceBooked at 87mins
- 23HutchinsonBooked at 90mins
- 41Bannan
- 9Reach
- 45Forestieri
- 11WinnallSubstituted forFletcherat 57'minutesBooked at 89mins
Substitutes
- 2Wildsmith
- 3Jones
- 6Fletcher
- 10McManaman
- 14Hooper
- 16Palmer
- 39Sasso
- Referee:
- Stuart Attwell
- Attendance:
- 27,162
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home0
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 2, Sheffield Wednesday 1.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Sam Hutchinson (Sheffield Wednesday) for a bad foul.
Foul by Sam Hutchinson (Sheffield Wednesday).
Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Callum McManaman (Sheffield Wednesday).
Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Lewis Dunk.
Attempt missed. Callum McManaman (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Glenn Loovens (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Offside, Sheffield Wednesday. Liam Palmer tries a through ball, but Sam Hutchinson is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Jiri Skalak replaces Anthony Knockaert.
Attempt blocked. Fernando Forestieri (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adam Reach.
Booking
David Stockdale (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card.
Dismissal
Steven Fletcher (Sheffield Wednesday) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
Foul by Steven Fletcher (Sheffield Wednesday).
Dale Stephens (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Ross Wallace (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sam Hutchinson with a headed pass.
Booking
Ross Wallace (Sheffield Wednesday) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ross Wallace (Sheffield Wednesday).
Anthony Knockaert (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion 2, Sheffield Wednesday 1. Anthony Knockaert (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sébastien Pocognoli with a cross.
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Anthony Knockaert tries a through ball, but Lewis Dunk is caught offside.
Booking
Tom Lees (Sheffield Wednesday) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Tom Lees (Sheffield Wednesday).
Anthony Knockaert (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Steve Sidwell replaces Oliver Norwood.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Solly March replaces Jamie Murphy.
Attempt missed. Tomer Hemed (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Anthony Knockaert with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Fernando Forestieri (Sheffield Wednesday).
Connor Goldson (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Liam Palmer with a through ball.
Foul by Fernando Forestieri (Sheffield Wednesday).
Dale Stephens (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Lewis Dunk.
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Connor Goldson.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Callum McManaman replaces Daniel Pudil.
Attempt missed. Glenn Loovens (Sheffield Wednesday) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ross Wallace with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by David Stockdale.
Attempt saved. Fernando Forestieri (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.