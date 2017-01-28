FA Cup fourth round: BBC One to show two live games on Sunday

Wayne Rooney scored his 249th Manchester United goal as they overcame Reading in round three

Manchester United's game with Wigan is one of two FA Cup fourth-round ties that will be shown live on BBC One on Sunday.

League One side Millwall play Premier League Watford at 12:00 GMT, before United host the Latics at 16:00.

There is also a highlights programme on the same channel at 22:30, featuring non-league Sutton's home tie with Leeds, which kicks off at 14:00.

All three of Sunday's matches will be covered live on BBC Radio 5 live and via text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

BBC's television coverage of the FA Cup fourth round

Sunday, 29 January

BBC One: 11:50 - 14:00. Millwall v Watford (kick-off 12:00 GMT)

BBC One: 15:30 - 18:00. Manchester United v Wigan Athletic (kick-off 16:00 GMT)

BBC One: 22:30. Sunday night highlights

Monday, 28 January

FA Cup fifth round draw (as part of The One Show, 19:20 GMT)