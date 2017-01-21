Match ends, Bonnyrigg Rose 1, Hibernian 8.
Bonnyrigg Rose 1-8 Hibernian
Scottish Cup holders Hibernian demolished Bonnyrigg Rose at Tynecastle to ease into the fifth round.
Andrew Shinnie, James Keatings and Chris Humphrey banged in three goals inside 13 first-half minutes.
The Midlothian junior side had a moment to celebrate when Dean Hoskins converted a penalty.
The one-way traffic continued in the second half with Jason Cummings scoring twice, while Lewis Stevenson, Keatings and Jordon Forster were also on target.
Hibernian's ruthless streak
The opening 10 minutes were evenly matched but a goalkeeping error gifted Hibs their opener and it encouraged the Leith side to go on a three-goal blitz at the home of their arch-rivals Hearts.
Shinnie's 22-yard shot looked like it would be dealt with comfortably by Michael Andrews, but the low effort squirmed through his grasp and into the bottom right corner.
Bonnyrigg's 5000-strong support remained noisy before Keatings' delightful strike into the top left corner punctured their enthusiasm. Goalkeeper Andrews could do nothing about that one and all of a sudden the pressure was on the underdogs not to fold, but a third Hibs goal followed soon after.
Andrews palmed Stevenson's low shot into the path of Humphrey for the winger to stroke home an easy first goal of his Hibs career.
Bonnyrigg's big moment
Manager Robbie Horn signalled to his players to be big and to stand up to Hibs' dominance, and left-back Ruaridh Donaldson impressed under pressure on more than one occasion before playing a useful ball to Kieran McGachie. Forster fouled the ambling blonde forward and referee Alan Muir pointed to the spot.
Dean Hoskins sent Hibs' substitute goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw the wrong way and all of a sudden the Rosey Posey's support rediscovered their fervour, flags and volume.
Another shout for a penalty from a Forster handball, as well as Wayne McIntosh's header wide gave the New Dundas Park side some hope of scoring a second, but Neil Lennon's side also remained a threat and Hoskins had to be smart to clear off the line before the break.
Normal service resumed
Hibernian quickly killed off any thoughts of an unlikely comeback with Cummings' scissor-kick and Stevenson's back post tap-in well and truly wrapping the result up by the hour mark.
Bonnyrigg were broken further by Cummings' second strike of the game - an easy finish when Andrews could only parry an effort from Grant Holt. Then Keatings completed his brace by converting into the far corner from a tight angle following Martin Boyle's through ball.
The rout was complete when Forster got in the scoring act by heading home Keatings' free-kick after a reckless foul by Hoskins on Humphrey.
A chastening experience on the day for Bonnyrigg but one they only experienced because of a terrific run in the competition.
What the managers said
Hibernian's Neil Lennon: "The attitude was great and that will give the players a lift. Overall, I'm very pleased and the most important thing is that we are in the next round.
"It was a good day. Unfortunately, we lost our goalkeeper early [Ofir Marciano after a collision], so we are waiting to hear the results of that and we're hoping it's not too bad."
Bonnyrigg's Robbie Horn: "We just didn't start the game and we gave away some poor goals. I know we are better than that.
"We showed in spells what we are capable of at 3-0 and I thought there was a good shout for another penalty to go 3-2.
"The way Hibs moved the ball was different class."
Line-ups
Bonnyrigg Rose
- 1Andrews
- 2Horne
- 4YoungBooked at 26mins
- 5HoskinsBooked at 81mins
- 3Donaldson
- 8Kidd
- 6StewartSubstituted forBrownat 79'minutes
- 10Nelson
- 7TurnerSubstituted forGrayat 60'minutes
- 9McGachie
- 11McIntoshSubstituted forMcLarenat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Moyes
- 14Brown
- 15Archibald
- 16Gray
- 17McLaren
- 18Jamieson
- 25Rooney
Hibernian
- 1MarcianoSubstituted forLaidlawat 20'minutes
- 23Forster
- 24McGregor
- 5Fontaine
- 27Humphrey
- 7McGinnSubstituted forFyvieat 64'minutes
- 19Keatings
- 22Shinnie
- 16Stevenson
- 35CummingsSubstituted forBoyleat 75'minutes
- 9Holt
Substitutes
- 6Bartley
- 8Fyvie
- 17Boyle
- 29Graham
- 31Laidlaw
- 43Crane
- 48Martin
- Referee:
- Alan Muir
- Attendance:
- 12,451
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home31%
- Away69%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away12
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bonnyrigg Rose 1, Hibernian 8.
Foul by Darren McGregor (Hibernian).
Kieran McGachie (Bonnyrigg Rose) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Grant Holt (Hibernian).
Jonny Brown (Bonnyrigg Rose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Bonnyrigg Rose. Conceded by Andrew Shinnie.
Foul by Jordan Forster (Hibernian).
Andrew Kidd (Bonnyrigg Rose) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Grant Holt (Hibernian).
Alan Horne (Bonnyrigg Rose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Bonnyrigg Rose 1, Hibernian 8. Jordan Forster (Hibernian) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by James Keatings with a cross.
Booking
Dean Hoskins (Bonnyrigg Rose) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Chris Humphrey (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dean Hoskins (Bonnyrigg Rose).
Substitution
Substitution, Bonnyrigg Rose. Jonny Brown replaces Jonathan Stewart.
Goal!
Goal! Bonnyrigg Rose 1, Hibernian 7. James Keatings (Hibernian) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Martin Boyle.
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. Martin Boyle replaces Jason Cummings.
Goal!
Goal! Bonnyrigg Rose 1, Hibernian 6. Jason Cummings (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Grant Holt (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Jason Cummings (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jonathan Stewart (Bonnyrigg Rose).
Jordan Forster (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kieran McGachie (Bonnyrigg Rose).
Foul by Lewis Stevenson (Hibernian).
Andrew Kidd (Bonnyrigg Rose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Keatings (Hibernian).
Jonathan Stewart (Bonnyrigg Rose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. Fraser Fyvie replaces John McGinn.
Substitution
Substitution, Bonnyrigg Rose. Fraser McLaren replaces Wayne McIntosh.
Grant Holt (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Gray (Bonnyrigg Rose).
Goal!
Goal! Bonnyrigg Rose 1, Hibernian 5. Lewis Stevenson (Hibernian) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Grant Holt.
Chris Humphrey (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Wayne McIntosh (Bonnyrigg Rose).
Substitution
Substitution, Bonnyrigg Rose. Scott Gray replaces Lewis Turner.
Jordan Forster (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Andrew Kidd (Bonnyrigg Rose).
James Keatings (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jonathan Stewart (Bonnyrigg Rose).