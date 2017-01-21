Bonnyrigg Rose 1-8 Hibernian

Humphrey scored his first goal for Hibs in a one-sided contest

Scottish Cup holders Hibernian demolished Bonnyrigg Rose at Tynecastle to ease into the fifth round.

Andrew Shinnie, James Keatings and Chris Humphrey banged in three goals inside 13 first-half minutes.

The Midlothian junior side had a moment to celebrate when Dean Hoskins converted a penalty.

The one-way traffic continued in the second half with Jason Cummings scoring twice, while Lewis Stevenson, Keatings and Jordon Forster were also on target.

Hibernian's ruthless streak

The opening 10 minutes were evenly matched but a goalkeeping error gifted Hibs their opener and it encouraged the Leith side to go on a three-goal blitz at the home of their arch-rivals Hearts.

Shinnie's 22-yard shot looked like it would be dealt with comfortably by Michael Andrews, but the low effort squirmed through his grasp and into the bottom right corner.

Bonnyrigg's 5000-strong support remained noisy before Keatings' delightful strike into the top left corner punctured their enthusiasm. Goalkeeper Andrews could do nothing about that one and all of a sudden the pressure was on the underdogs not to fold, but a third Hibs goal followed soon after.

Andrews palmed Stevenson's low shot into the path of Humphrey for the winger to stroke home an easy first goal of his Hibs career.

Bonnyrigg's big moment

Manager Robbie Horn signalled to his players to be big and to stand up to Hibs' dominance, and left-back Ruaridh Donaldson impressed under pressure on more than one occasion before playing a useful ball to Kieran McGachie. Forster fouled the ambling blonde forward and referee Alan Muir pointed to the spot.

Forster headed in Hibernian's eighth goal

Dean Hoskins sent Hibs' substitute goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw the wrong way and all of a sudden the Rosey Posey's support rediscovered their fervour, flags and volume.

Another shout for a penalty from a Forster handball, as well as Wayne McIntosh's header wide gave the New Dundas Park side some hope of scoring a second, but Neil Lennon's side also remained a threat and Hoskins had to be smart to clear off the line before the break.

Normal service resumed

Media playback is not supported on this device Scottish Cup highlights: Bonnyrigg Rose 1-8 Hibernian

Hibernian quickly killed off any thoughts of an unlikely comeback with Cummings' scissor-kick and Stevenson's back post tap-in well and truly wrapping the result up by the hour mark.

Bonnyrigg were broken further by Cummings' second strike of the game - an easy finish when Andrews could only parry an effort from Grant Holt. Then Keatings completed his brace by converting into the far corner from a tight angle following Martin Boyle's through ball.

The rout was complete when Forster got in the scoring act by heading home Keatings' free-kick after a reckless foul by Hoskins on Humphrey.

A chastening experience on the day for Bonnyrigg but one they only experienced because of a terrific run in the competition.

What the managers said

Hibernian's Neil Lennon: "The attitude was great and that will give the players a lift. Overall, I'm very pleased and the most important thing is that we are in the next round.

"It was a good day. Unfortunately, we lost our goalkeeper early [Ofir Marciano after a collision], so we are waiting to hear the results of that and we're hoping it's not too bad."

Bonnyrigg's Robbie Horn: "We just didn't start the game and we gave away some poor goals. I know we are better than that.

"We showed in spells what we are capable of at 3-0 and I thought there was a good shout for another penalty to go 3-2.

"The way Hibs moved the ball was different class."