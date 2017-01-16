Oxford United board 'dismayed' by Kassam Stadium deal delays

Oxford United have been tenants at the Kassam Stadium since 2001

Directors of Oxford United have spoken of their "dismay" about slow progress over the future ownership of their home ground, the Kassam Stadium.

The League One club's former owner Firoz Kassam and supporters group OxVox began negotiations in October.

OxVox's intention is to make the 12,500-capacity ground a community-owned asset.

In a statement, Oxford United have called on all parties to "accelerate the process for the good of the club".

The board's statement continued: "The ongoing stadium uncertainty will result in us having to retrench our ambitions, narrow our horizons and even look at playing elsewhere until we find a new, permanent home.

"This will also mean a serious review of the playing budget and of our support of the academy."

On Saturday, OxVox revealed it hopes to agree Heads of Terms to take the ground into community ownership by the end of the season.

Oxford United chairman Darryl Eales has made three bids to buy the Kassam Stadium, the club's home since 2001.

In his recent programme notes, Eales stated his desire to see the club own its own ground in order to build sustainability.

Firoz Kassam, OxVox and Oxford City Council continue to negotiate a deal. Oxford United are not involved directly in the discussion, despite being the tenant.