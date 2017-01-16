Tranmere Rovers: James Wallace signs permanent 18-month deal

James Wallace re-joined Tranmere Rovers in late November on loan from Sheffield United

James Wallace has signed a permanent 18-month deal with National League side Tranmere Rovers after a successful loan spell from Sheffield United.

The 25-year-old midfielder previously made 60 appearances for Rovers between 2012 and 2014 and played under Tranmere boss Micky Mellon during a loan spell at Shrewsbury last season.

"We are continually trying to improve," said Mellon.

"I believe that adding James's quality to our squad will certainly do that."

Since arriving at Prenton Park in late November, Wallace has helped Rovers, who are third in the table, to league wins over Gateshead, Wrexham and Macclesfield Town.

