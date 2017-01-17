Gary Caldwell: Chesterfield appoint former Wigan Athletic manager as new boss

League One strugglers Chesterfield have appointed former Wigan Athletic boss Gary Caldwell as their new manager.

The 34-year-old replaces Danny Wilson, who was sacked on 8 January, and has signed a one-year rolling contract.

Former Scotland, Celtic and Wigan centre-back Caldwell was dismissed by the Latics in October after winning the League One title during his 18-month spell in charge.

The Spireites are 22nd in the table, four points above bottom club Coventry.

Chesterfield were understood to be considering ex-Sky Blues boss Tony Mowbray and a third unnamed candidate to be their new manager.

"We set out to appoint somebody young, enthusiastic, ambitious, who finished their football career not so long ago and could bring ideas to the club," said director and company secretary Ashley Carson. "Gary more than fits this bill."

Caldwell, who led Wigan on a 20-match unbeaten run during his first season as a manager, added: "I would not be here if I didn't believe the club could get out of the situation we are in now and look to achieve more success next season.

"I think I'm a better manager now for my 18 months at Wigan and I have had experiences that have made me a better manager."

Caldwell has also confirmed that he will initially work with the backroom staff currently at the club.