Match ends, Chelsea 4, Brentford 0.
Chelsea 4-0 Brentford
-
- From the section Football
Premier League leaders Chelsea swept aside west London rivals Brentford to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup.
The Blues made nine changes to their starting XI but still had far too much for their Championship opponents.
They killed the game in 21 minutes with Pedro finishing a sweeping move after Willian's free-kick had put them ahead.
The third was scored on the break by Branislav Ivanovic, who was later fouled to allow Michy Batshuayi to add a fourth from the penalty spot.
It could easily have been more, but Ruben Loftus-Cheek saw two shots saved and chipped a third against the bar, while Batshuayi had an effort cleared off the line and another ruled out for offside.
While many of their rivals stutter in both league and cups, everything is looking very rosy for Chelsea, who have now won 14 of their past 15 matches in all competitions and have been victorious in 10 successive games at Stamford Bridge.
Not only did they stroll to victory, but as an indication of their strength in depth they did so without many of the players who are likely to line up in Tuesday's important Premier League game at fourth-placed Liverpool, who fielded an under-strength side themselves on Saturday but suffered a shock home defeat to Wolves.
Second string stroll to victory
With three goals between them, Pedro and Willian were the chief architects of the Blues' 4-1 third-round home win over Peterborough and the pair shone again here, with both once more getting on the score sheet and the Spaniard claiming another assist.
Willian's precisely executed 22-yard free-kick was his fourth goal in his past four starts and capped a typically energetic and incisive display, while the equally-effective Pedro now has eight for the season following his close-range finish, set up by Batshuayi's accurate pass.
The speed of both thought and movement from Antonio Conte's side in the first half threatened to embarrass Brentford, with the visitors indebted to keeper Daniel Bentley, who twice saved from Loftus-Cheek, and the assistant's flag, which ruled out a Batshuayi strike.
After Loftus-Cheek had wasted a chance from one second-half counter-attack by chipping on to the bar, the Blues rediscovered their cutting edge through Ivanovic's low finish and Batshuayi's penalty, caused by Yoann Barbet's clumsy challenge.
Diego Costa made a late appearance off the bench but his real work comes on Tuesday at Anfield, along with Eden Hazard, N'Golo Kante and the rest of the refreshed Blues first-choice.
Brentford pose little threat
With more important league matters of their own to deal with in the Championship, Brentford did not embarrass themselves in front of nearly 6,000 travelling fans but were never in the contest.
Their best spell came at the start of the second half, but Lasse Vibe was unable to finish after beating Terry to the ball in the box and Yoann Barbet's low cross lacked an alert team-mate to finish.
Asmir Begovic, for whom this may be a final Chelsea appearance before a move to Bournemouth, also made a good save to deny Nico Yennaris, who had turned through two home defenders in the box to give himself a sight of goal.
Dean Smith sent on West Ham target Scott Hogan to try to find a way back into the game but he was unable to make an impact as the Bees failed to make the fifth round for an 11th successive season.
Pedro equals last season's goal tally - match stats
- Willian has scored in three of his past four FA Cup games (three goals), with all goals coming at Stamford Bridge.
- Since the start of last season, Willian has scored seven free-kick goals in all competitions - more than any other Premier League player.
- Pedro has equalled his goal tally for Chelsea from last season (eight in 40 games) after just 24 appearances this season.
- Michy Batshuayi has been involved in six goals in three starts at Stamford Bridge for Chelsea (four goals, two assists).
Line-ups
Chelsea
- 1Begovic
- 5Zouma
- 26Terry
- 28AzpilicuetaSubstituted forKenedyat 71'minutes
- 11PedroSubstituted forDiego Costaat 76'minutes
- 4Fàbregas
- 29ChalobahBooked at 89mins
- 6Aké
- 22WillianSubstituted forIvanovicat 64'minutes
- 23Batshuayi
- 14Loftus-Cheek
Substitutes
- 2Ivanovic
- 10E Hazard
- 15Moses
- 16Kenedy
- 19Diego Costa
- 21Matic
- 37Dos Reis Carvalho
Brentford
- 1Bentley
- 14Egan
- 6Dean
- 5Bjelland
- 2ColinBooked at 55mins
- 8Yennaris
- 10McEachranSubstituted forKerschbaumerat 78'minutes
- 15Woods
- 29Barbet
- 19SawyersSubstituted forHoganat 64'minutes
- 21VibeSubstituted forJotaat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Hogan
- 11Hofmann
- 16Bonham
- 17Kerschbaumer
- 20Clarke
- 23Jota
- 30Field
- Referee:
- Michael Oliver
- Attendance:
- 41,042
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chelsea 4, Brentford 0.
Foul by Michy Batshuayi (Chelsea).
Yoann Barbet (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Diego Costa (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Branislav Ivanovic with a cross.
Booking
Nathaniel Chalobah (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Diego Costa (Chelsea).
Andreas Bjelland (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jota (Brentford) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Nathaniel Chalobah (Chelsea).
Konstantin Kerschbaumer (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Chelsea 4, Brentford 0. Michy Batshuayi (Chelsea) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty Chelsea. Branislav Ivanovic draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Yoann Barbet (Brentford) after a foul in the penalty area.
Offside, Chelsea. Diego Costa tries a through ball, but Kenedy is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Konstantin Kerschbaumer replaces Josh McEachran.
Attempt missed. Kurt Zouma (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Cesc Fàbregas.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Diego Costa replaces Pedro.
Delay in match John Egan (Brentford) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Michy Batshuayi (Chelsea) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Cesc Fàbregas.
Attempt blocked. Pedro (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Michy Batshuayi.
Kurt Zouma (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Hogan (Brentford).
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Kenedy replaces César Azpilicueta.
Goal!
Goal! Chelsea 3, Brentford 0. Branislav Ivanovic (Chelsea) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Pedro following a fast break.
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by John Egan.
Attempt blocked. Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Kurt Zouma (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jota (Brentford).
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Jota replaces Lasse Vibe.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Scott Hogan replaces Romaine Sawyers.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Branislav Ivanovic replaces Willian.
Attempt saved. Nico Yennaris (Brentford) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryan Woods.
Offside, Brentford. Yoann Barbet tries a through ball, but Nico Yennaris is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Pedro (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Cesc Fàbregas.
Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Willian with a through ball.
Attempt saved. Michy Batshuayi (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Willian.
Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Maxime Colin (Brentford).