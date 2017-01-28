Match ends, Notts County 2, Crawley Town 1.
Notts County 2-1 Crawley Town
Jonathan Forte's last-gasp goal gave 10-man Notts County their first league win since October as Kevin Nolan's rescue mission sparked into life with a 2-1 win over Crawley.
Forte struck in the last minute when captain Michael O'Connor picked out Haydn Hollis whose shot was saved by Glenn Morris.
But Forte was on hand to slam in the rebound to send Meadow Lane into meltdown, with Nolan's side having looked odds-on to secure a point.
They had originally taken the lead when Thierry Audel forced the ball over the line when Rob Milsom's corner had caused pandemonium inside the box.
It was no more than Notts deserved after creating numerous chances, with Forte spurning two in the first half.
But Crawley hit back in the final 10 minutes when James Collins had space outside the box and cannoned in a terrific effort off the underside of the crossbar from 25 yards.
That had seemingly curtailed the Magpies' hopes of victory until Forte struck, which left boss Nolan punching the air at the final whistle.
Line-ups
Notts County
- 1Collin
- 5Duffy
- 31Audel
- 6Hollis
- 2Tootle
- 15ThompsonBooked at 72mins
- 8O'ConnorSubstituted forHewittat 90+2'minutes
- 12Milsom
- 24CampbellSubstituted forOsborneat 90+7'minutes
- 30SteadSubstituted forSmithat 87'minutes
- 11Forte
Substitutes
- 4Smith
- 13Loach
- 18Hewitt
- 21Gibson
- 26Burke
- 28Osborne
- 33Opoku Aborah
Crawley
- 12Morris
- 2YoungBooked at 65mins
- 15YorwerthBooked at 30mins
- 22McNerney
- 6ConnollyBooked at 65mins
- 28Cox
- 4Payne
- 8Smith
- 7BoldewijnSubstituted forBawlingat 84'minutes
- 18CliffordSubstituted forRobertsat 63'minutes
- 19Collins
Substitutes
- 11Roberts
- 13Mersin
- 14Blackman
- 17Bawling
- 24Djaló
- 25Lelan
- 44Henderson
- Referee:
- Nick Kinseley
- Attendance:
- 5,023
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away2
- Corners
- Home8
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Notts County 2, Crawley Town 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Samuel Osborne replaces Adam Campbell.
Attempt blocked. Jonathan Forte (Notts County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Haydn Hollis.
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Elliott Hewitt replaces Michael O'Connor because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Notts County 2, Crawley Town 1. Jonathan Forte (Notts County) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Josh Yorwerth.
Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Glenn Morris.
Attempt saved. Michael O'Connor (Notts County) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Jordan Roberts (Crawley Town) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Alan Smith replaces Jon Stead.
Goal!
Goal! Notts County 1, Crawley Town 1. James Collins (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Crawley Town. Bobson Bawling replaces Enzio Boldewijn.
Foul by Jimmy Smith (Crawley Town).
Haydn Hollis (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jimmy Smith (Crawley Town).
Jon Stead (Notts County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Josh Payne (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael O'Connor (Notts County).
Goal!
Goal! Notts County 1, Crawley Town 0. Thierry Audel (Notts County) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner following a corner.
Thierry Audel (Notts County) hits the right post with a header from the centre of the box following a corner.
Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Enzio Boldewijn.
Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Mark Connolly.
Attempt blocked. Thierry Audel (Notts County) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
Foul by Joe McNerney (Crawley Town).
Jon Stead (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Jordan Roberts (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Curtis Thompson (Notts County) for a bad foul.
Foul by Curtis Thompson (Notts County).
Attempt blocked. Jon Stead (Notts County) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Lewis Young.
Attempt blocked. Jonathan Forte (Notts County) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is blocked.
Attempt missed. Lewis Young (Crawley Town) right footed shot from long range on the right misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Jordan Roberts (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Jonathan Forte (Notts County) header from very close range is just a bit too high.
Attempt blocked. Robert Milsom (Notts County) right footed shot from very close range is blocked.
Attempt saved. Curtis Thompson (Notts County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Enzio Boldewijn (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Haydn Hollis (Notts County).