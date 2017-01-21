Scott Hogan: Brentford boss Dean Smith admits striker unsettled by speculation

Scott Hogan has not featured in Brentford's past three matches

Brentford manager Dean Smith says striker Scott Hogan has had his "head turned" by speculation surrounding his future with the Championship club.

Hogan, 24, an apparent transfer target for West Ham, was left out of the Bees' 2-1 defeat by Wigan on Saturday.

Smith confirmed after the game Hogan had a tight hamstring, but confessed other factors may be involved.

"With what he's been told is on offer for him, it's very hard for him to go out and play," he told BBC Sport.

Hogan, who has scored 14 goals in 25 Championship appearances this season, also failed to feature for Brentford against Newcastle last Saturday.

"Scott's trained all week," Smith told BBC Radio London. "He wanted to play, but he felt it would be a risk to play as well.

"It's very difficult when I think a player is getting starved of football when he wants to play, but speculation and phone calls are turning his head."

Brentford are understood to have rejected three bids from West Ham with Smith previously warning potential suitors they would need to meet the club's valuation before accepting.

"I can understand the player," Smith added. "I'm not hanging him out to dry at all.

"He's justified in doing what he's doing at the moment in terms of if he's feeling a tight hamstring."

In Hogan's absence, Brentford have fallen to back-to-back Championship defeats.