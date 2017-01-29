Sutton United 1-0 Leeds United

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Sutton Utd 1-0 Leeds Utd

Sutton United pulled off one of the biggest shocks of this season's FA Cup with a fourth-round win over Leeds, a team 83 league places above them.

Jamie Collins' second-half penalty sent the National League side through to Monday's draw with a deserved victory over Championship opposition.

Sutton, the lowest-ranked team left in the competition, dominated throughout, and forward Roarie Deacon had a goal controversially ruled out for offside.

Leeds had Liam Cooper sent off late on.

Paul Doswell's side, 16th in England's fifth tier, secured a famous win in front of a sell-out crowd on their artificial pitch at Gander Green Lane.

After National League leaders Lincoln beat Brighton 3-1 on Saturday, there are now two non-league teams in the FA Cup's fifth round for the first time.

Much-changed Leeds suffer upset

Garry Monk made 10 changes to the Leeds side who beat Nottingham Forest in their last Championship game, and saw his players struggle.

The only clear opening they created fell to Stuart Dallas, who was denied by a Ross Worner save when played through on goal in the first half.

Deacon, who scored four goals in Sutton's run to round four, twice forced Leeds keeper Marco Silvestri into spectacular saves from range, and had a goal disallowed.

When Deacon ran on to a long ball over the top via a Maxime Biamou flick, he appeared to be level with the Leeds defence, and only realised the assistant referee's flag had gone up after smashing home with his left foot.

Before stand-in captain Cooper picked up the second of two yellow cards with eight minutes to play, Monk gave a debut to 18-year-old substitute forward Mallik Wilks, whose brother was shot dead outside a barber's shop in Leeds on Thursday.

Sutton's route to round five

Round four: Leeds (h) W1-0

Round three (replay): AFC Wimbledon (a) W3-1

Round three: AFC Wimbledon (h) D0-0

Round two: Cheltenham (h) W2-1

Round one: Dartford (a) W6-3

Fourth qualifying round: Forest Green (h) W2-1

The history-makers

Collins penalty puts non-league Sutton ahead

In January 1989, Sutton achieved arguably one of the greatest upsets in FA Cup history with a third-round victory over Coventry, who had won the competition 20 months before.

The famous run ended at the next step however, with an 8-0 defeat by Norwich at Carrow Road.

After the whistle on Sunday, the home fans poured on to the pitch in wild celebration as their side reached the fifth round for the first time.

Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City are among those waiting for Monday's draw, and Sutton captain Collins - a part-time builder - is hoping to meet a Premier League side next.

After sending Leeds keeper Silvestri the wrong way with his penalty he said: "The manager always tells me to go high but I hit it low and hard.

"We'd like a big boy away now. Arsenal, Manchester United. But we will enjoy tonight. For us to get the result is massive. You saw the fans' reaction. But we knew we could win, especially at home.

"On Friday I was on a building site," he told BBC Radio 5 live. "This is a great day. What a fantastic achievement."

'It's a life-changer'

I knew we were in with a right chance! - Sutton's Doswell

Sutton's manager Doswell is a property developer, and he lent the club £500,000 for the installation of the artificial pitch, to be paid back interest-free over 10 years.

It means the club cannot be promoted under current league rules - the EFL does not allow artificial surfaces - but helps reduce maintenance costs and avoid expenses related to postponements.

Under his guidance, Sutton were promoted as National League South champions last season, winning 26 games in a row.

"I can't praise the players enough. We deserved to win, it wasn't a lucky 1-0 win," he told BBC Radio 5 live.

"I feel sorry for Garry Monk to a certain extent because his eyes have to be on the Premier League. I totally get that. The changes he made weren't perhaps the quality of his starting XI, but what a fantastic achievement."

He added on BT Sport: "It's a life-changer now. You hope and pray you do get one of the big clubs in the next round. Manchester City away or Chelsea, Manchester United, any of them."

Leeds focus on the league?

Leeds, fourth in the Championship, play again on Wednesday when they continue their push for Premier League promotion at Blackburn Rovers.

"It was a very frustrating performance, but it's my responsibility and I take it on the chin," said manager Garry Monk.

"I'm the one who picks the team. I made a lot of changes and it didn't work. It backfired. We're doing very well in the league. We have to get the balance right.

"Maybe it was one step too far. One change too many, but credit to Sutton, it's a fantastic result for them. We wish them good luck in the next round."