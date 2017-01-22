Brandon Adams: QPR striker goes on loan to Malaysia

Brandon Adams has been at QPR since 2014

QPR striker Brandon Adams has signed a new one-year contract and agreed a one-year loan at Malaysian side Persatuan Bola Sepak Perlis.

The 19-year-old will stay with the club for the whole of the Malaysian Premier League campaign.

Adams has progressed through the Rs academy where he played for the Under-23 side and had a spell at Ryman League side Staines Town earlier this season.

Tony Fernandes, the Championship club's 52-year-old owner, is Malaysian.