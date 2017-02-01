Millwall 0-0 Walsall

From the section

Walsall keeper Neil Etheridge kept his eighth clean sheet of the season

League One play-off chasing Millwall missed the chance to make significant ground on the top six as they were held to a goalless draw by Walsall.

The hosts had the better chances as Lee Gregory volleyed over and Steve Morison headed Shane Ferguson's cross wide.

Walsall's best chance saw Florent Cuvelier long-range strike held by Millwall goalkeeper Jordan Archer.

Substitute Aiden O'Brien fired over from long range as Millwall closed the gap on the play-offs to four points.