Jon McCarthy: Chester manager agrees new contract

Jon McCarthy's side sit ninth in the National League, six points off the play-off places

Chester manager Jon McCarthy has signed a new two-and-a-half year deal with the National League side.

The 46-year-old spent two years as assistant manager at the Blues, and took charge in May 2016 after Steve Burr was sacked.

The former Northern Ireland international guided the club to safety from relegation and agreed a contract until the end of this season.

"It was a really easy decision for me," McCarthy told the club website.

"It's a privilege - I recognise the opportunity that I have here at Chester."