Conor Hourihane: Aston Villa sign Barnsley captain for undisclosed fee

From the section

Irish midfielder Conor Hourihane helped Barnsley win promotion to the Championship last season

Championship club Aston Villa have signed Barnsley captain Conor Hourihane for an undisclosed fee on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

The 25-year-old made 112 league appearances for the Tykes, scoring 29 goals, after signing from Plymouth.

He joins former Barnsley team-mate James Bree, 19, at Villa Park after he joined Steve Bruce's side on Wednesday.

Hourihane is the third midfielder to arrive in January with Birkir Bjarnason and Henri Lansbury also signing.

Iceland international Bjarnason joined on a three-and-a-half-year deal from FC Basel on Wednesday, and former Nottingham Forest skipper Lansbury penned a four-and-a-half year contract last week.

Villa are 13th in the Championship and without a win in four league matches.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page or visit our Premier League tracker here.