Wigan Athletic 0-1 Sheffield Wednesday

Ross Wallace's goal was his third in his last four games for the Owls

Sheffield Wednesday climbed into the Championship's top six with a scrappy win at relegation-threatened Wigan.

The Owls handed an immediate debut to deadline-day signing Jordan Rhodes.

And the on-loan Middlesbrough striker provided the assist for the game's only goal by heading on for Ross Wallace to poke in from six yards.

Sam Morsy forced a brave save from Owls keeper Keiren Westwood, while James Weir headed over as Wigan were frustrated in their attempts to level.

Wednesday's victory lifts them above Derby into sixth place, although the Rams will reclaim the position if they win at second-placed Newcastle on Saturday.

Wigan remain third from bottom, three points from safety but with a game in hand on Burton Albion.

Despite making eight deadline-day signings, the Latics named an unchanged team for the third successive game as they tried to make it three straight Championship wins for the first time since March 2014.

But in a low-key first half, which saw it take until the 29th minute for Morsy to register the first shot on target, it was Wednesday debutant Rhodes who made an impact, nodding down Vincent Sasso's high ball to Wallace, who finished via a deflection off Jake Buxton with his side's only effort on target.

Wigan improved after the break and, after saving at the feet of Morsy, Westwood comfortably held Dan Burn's header before debutant Weir's close-range effort flew over his bar.

Latics full-back Callum Connolly also had an effort ruled out for offside as the Owls registered only their second win in six league games.

Wigan Athletic manager Warren Joyce told BBC Radio Manchester:

"The way we conceded the goal just before half-time was disappointing.

"We started the game well and were on top, without having a clear-cut chance, and I thought we were on the front foot.

"But in that little spell before half-time I felt we lost our shape a little bit. They've got some good players and they were going to have little bits of play and it's important that when the opposition do that we regroup and we're more resilient and solid and don't concede.

"I couldn't be disappointed with the effort and commitment from the players to try to get something from the game."

Sheffield Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal told BBC Radio Sheffield:

"This will be the beginning of the rest of the season, and it was very important to win this game.

"We have played three games in a row away from home and now we have 10 at home and seven away, so we're in a good position to attack the rest of the Championship with more energy.

"I believe that we'll play better football, have better performances and I'm sure we'll achieve a good position."