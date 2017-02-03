Match ends, Wigan Athletic 0, Sheffield Wednesday 1.
Wigan Athletic 0-1 Sheffield Wednesday
Sheffield Wednesday climbed into the Championship's top six with a scrappy win at relegation-threatened Wigan.
The Owls handed an immediate debut to deadline-day signing Jordan Rhodes.
And the on-loan Middlesbrough striker provided the assist for the game's only goal by heading on for Ross Wallace to poke in from six yards.
Sam Morsy forced a brave save from Owls keeper Keiren Westwood, while James Weir headed over as Wigan were frustrated in their attempts to level.
Wednesday's victory lifts them above Derby into sixth place, although the Rams will reclaim the position if they win at second-placed Newcastle on Saturday.
Wigan remain third from bottom, three points from safety but with a game in hand on Burton Albion.
Despite making eight deadline-day signings, the Latics named an unchanged team for the third successive game as they tried to make it three straight Championship wins for the first time since March 2014.
But in a low-key first half, which saw it take until the 29th minute for Morsy to register the first shot on target, it was Wednesday debutant Rhodes who made an impact, nodding down Vincent Sasso's high ball to Wallace, who finished via a deflection off Jake Buxton with his side's only effort on target.
Wigan improved after the break and, after saving at the feet of Morsy, Westwood comfortably held Dan Burn's header before debutant Weir's close-range effort flew over his bar.
Latics full-back Callum Connolly also had an effort ruled out for offside as the Owls registered only their second win in six league games.
Wigan Athletic manager Warren Joyce told BBC Radio Manchester:
"The way we conceded the goal just before half-time was disappointing.
"We started the game well and were on top, without having a clear-cut chance, and I thought we were on the front foot.
"But in that little spell before half-time I felt we lost our shape a little bit. They've got some good players and they were going to have little bits of play and it's important that when the opposition do that we regroup and we're more resilient and solid and don't concede.
"I couldn't be disappointed with the effort and commitment from the players to try to get something from the game."
Sheffield Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal told BBC Radio Sheffield:
"This will be the beginning of the rest of the season, and it was very important to win this game.
"We have played three games in a row away from home and now we have 10 at home and seven away, so we're in a good position to attack the rest of the Championship with more energy.
"I believe that we'll play better football, have better performances and I'm sure we'll achieve a good position."
Line-ups
Wigan
- 28Haugaard
- 12Connolly
- 3Buxton
- 33Burn
- 23Warnock
- 6Power
- 16MacDonald
- 4PerkinsSubstituted forWeirat 67'minutes
- 8MorsyBooked at 85mins
- 17Jacobs
- 9GriggSubstituted forBogleat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 13Kellett
- 14Bogle
- 19Tunnicliffe
- 20Morgan
- 26Hanson
- 35Gilks
- 47Weir
Sheff Wed
- 1Westwood
- 32HuntBooked at 62mins
- 39Sasso
- 12Loovens
- 36PudilSubstituted forSemedoat 90+1'minutes
- 33WallaceSubstituted forMcManamanat 56'minutes
- 41Bannan
- 3Jones
- 9Reach
- 17Rhodes
- 45ForestieriSubstituted forAbdiat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Wildsmith
- 7Abdi
- 10McManaman
- 11Winnall
- 16Palmer
- 24Semedo
- 44Nuhiu
- Referee:
- Steve Martin
- Attendance:
- 13,037
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wigan Athletic 0, Sheffield Wednesday 1.
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Jack Hunt.
Jordan Rhodes (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Stephen Warnock (Wigan Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Josè Semedo replaces Daniel Pudil because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Daniel Pudil (Sheffield Wednesday) because of an injury.
Jordan Rhodes (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jake Buxton (Wigan Athletic).
Booking
Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic).
Foul by Jordan Rhodes (Sheffield Wednesday).
Dan Burn (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Vincent Sasso (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Jacobs (Wigan Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Almen Abdi replaces Fernando Forestieri.
Attempt missed. Max Power (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sam Morsy following a set piece situation.
Foul by Vincent Sasso (Sheffield Wednesday).
Omar Bogle (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Wigan Athletic. Jakob Haugaard tries a through ball, but Michael Jacobs is caught offside.
Offside, Wigan Athletic. Max Power tries a through ball, but Omar Bogle is caught offside.
Foul by David Jones (Sheffield Wednesday).
Stephen Warnock (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. James Weir (Wigan Athletic) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Michael Jacobs.
Jordan Rhodes (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Shaun MacDonald (Wigan Athletic).
Offside, Wigan Athletic. Max Power tries a through ball, but Callum Connolly is caught offside.
Foul by Adam Reach (Sheffield Wednesday).
Stephen Warnock (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Adam Reach (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Callum McManaman.
Substitution
Substitution, Wigan Athletic. James Weir replaces David Perkins.
Substitution
Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Omar Bogle replaces William Grigg.
Attempt missed. Dan Burn (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Vincent Sasso.
Attempt saved. Dan Burn (Wigan Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Max Power with a cross.
Booking
Jack Hunt (Sheffield Wednesday) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jack Hunt (Sheffield Wednesday).
Michael Jacobs (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.