Championship
Newcastle1Derby0

Newcastle United 1-0 Derby County

Matt Ritchie
Ritchie's winner puts Newcastle two points ahead of second-placed Brighton

Matt Ritchie's first-half strike took Newcastle back to the top of the Championship as former boss Steve McClaren's return to St James' Park ended in defeat.

Ritchie's winner deflected off midfielder Bradley Johnson as the Magpies leapfrogged Brighton.

Aleksandar Mitrovic and Mohamed Diame both had chances to double the lead.

But Tom Ince should have levelled for Derby after the break when he fired wide with the goal at his mercy.

McClaren, who left Derby for Tyneside in June 2015, was sacked as Magpies boss 11 months ago. Despite bringing an in-form Rams team, who are on the cusp of the play-off places, to his old club, he will be left to rue Ince's chance that should have seen his side claim a point.

Newcastle dominated the first half but it took a moment of fortune for them to take the lead as Ritchie's shot hit Johnson before looping over Rams keeper Scott Carson.

Diame then went close to doubling the lead when he fired at goal to force a great save from Carson and the Magpies should have been 2-0 up after the break when Mitrovic fired wide when only 10 yards from goal.

But Ince then wasted a very clear opportunity to level matters when he managed to steer an Abdoul Camara cross wide with the goal gaping.

And deep into injury time, Darren Bent was unfortunate to see his header cleared off the line by DeAndre Yedlin as the hosts held on to go two points clear at the top.

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez told BBC Radio Newcastle:

"We had chances in the first half and chances at the beginning of the second half but we didn't take them and we were made to suffer a little bit, but it was important to get three points.

"When we got the goal we were in control but we were playing against a good team so in the second half we had to keep working hard and they had more control.

"The fans were really good from the beginning, you could feel the atmosphere and the fans appreciate that. The connection between players and fans is crucial if we want to go up."

Derby head coach Steve McClaren told BBC Radio Derby:

"I'm disappointed to lose points but we came here, had a go and got them nervous at the end.

"We were disappointed with our first-half performance and the goal, but in the second half we were fantastic and should not have lost that game."

Line-ups

Newcastle

  • 26Darlow
  • 22Yedlin
  • 5Hanley
  • 2Clark
  • 3DummettBooked at 82mins
  • 11RitchieBooked at 86mins
  • 12Shelvey
  • 14HaydenSubstituted forPérezat 49'minutes
  • 20GouffranSubstituted forLascellesat 90+2'minutes
  • 15Diamé
  • 45MitrovicSubstituted forAmeobiat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Lascelles
  • 7Lazaar
  • 17Pérez
  • 21Elliot
  • 27Gámez
  • 33Murphy
  • 34Ameobi

Derby

  • 1Carson
  • 12Baird
  • 6Keogh
  • 16Pearce
  • 29Olsson
  • 18Butterfield
  • 15JohnsonSubstituted forAnyaat 76'minutes
  • 4BrysonSubstituted forde Sartat 45'minutesBooked at 79mins
  • 10Ince
  • 11Bent
  • 7RussellSubstituted forCamaraat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Christie
  • 5Shackell
  • 8Anya
  • 17de Sart
  • 20Camara
  • 23Vydra
  • 35Mitchell
Referee:
Darren Bond
Attendance:
52,231

Match Stats

Home TeamNewcastleAway TeamDerby
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home19
Away4
Shots on Target
Home8
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home15
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Newcastle United 1, Derby County 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Newcastle United 1, Derby County 0.

Attempt blocked. Darren Bent (Derby County) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Ince with a cross.

Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Mohamed Diamé.

Corner, Derby County. Conceded by DeAndre Yedlin.

Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Markus Olsson.

Attempt blocked. Ayoze Pérez (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonjo Shelvey.

Substitution

Substitution, Newcastle United. Jamaal Lascelles replaces Yoan Gouffran.

Abdoul Camara (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Paul Dummett (Newcastle United).

Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Chris Baird.

Attempt blocked. Tom Ince (Derby County) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Darren Bent.

Booking

Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Ikechi Anya (Derby County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United).

Julien de Sart (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mohamed Diamé (Newcastle United).

Substitution

Substitution, Newcastle United. Sammy Ameobi replaces Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Booking

Paul Dummett (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Abdoul Camara (Derby County) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Paul Dummett (Newcastle United).

Chris Baird (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Yoan Gouffran (Newcastle United).

Attempt missed. Tom Ince (Derby County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Abdoul Camara with a through ball.

Booking

Julien de Sart (Derby County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Yoan Gouffran (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Julien de Sart (Derby County).

Substitution

Substitution, Derby County. Ikechi Anya replaces Bradley Johnson because of an injury.

Foul by Yoan Gouffran (Newcastle United).

Chris Baird (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Bradley Johnson (Derby County) because of an injury.

Mohamed Diamé (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Julien de Sart (Derby County).

Attempt blocked. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ayoze Pérez with a cross.

Foul by Ayoze Pérez (Newcastle United).

Julien de Sart (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Markus Olsson (Derby County).

Substitution

Substitution, Derby County. Abdoul Camara replaces Johnny Russell.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Newcastle29202757233462
2Brighton28186444212360
3Reading3017584439556
4Leeds29173941281354
5Huddersfield2816483531452
6Sheff Wed2914783428649
7Norwich29144114840846
8Derby2913793022846
9Barnsley30136114844445
10Fulham291110846331343
11Preston30119103837142
12Birmingham301010103239-740
13Brentford28106123735236
14Aston Villa2981292932-336
15Nottm Forest30106144248-636
16Ipswich3099123139-836
17Cardiff30106143444-1036
18Wolves2998123840-235
19QPR3097142942-1334
20Bristol City2994163841-331
21Burton3087153041-1131
22Blackburn2977153446-1228
23Wigan2867152433-925
24Rotherham3044222764-3716
View full Championship table

