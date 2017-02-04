Cheltenham Town 1-1 Newport County

Newport County boosted their League Two survival hopes with a last-gasp equaliser at Cheltenham Town.

Kyle Wootton looked to have won it for the hosts, turning home after Dan Holman hit the angle of post and bar.

But Jaanai Gordon levelled for Newport in the third minute of injury time to make it four unbeaten for the Exiles.

Neither side could make inroads in a cagey first half, with Newport coming the closest with shots from striker Ryan Bird and defender Sid Nelson.

Newport remain bottom of League Two, while Cheltenham are 20th.

Newport County boss Graham Westley told BBC Radio Wales Sport:

"I thought we were the better side and the tale of the tape tells you that. Over the course of the game we deserved to win.

"To have lost the game would have been a travesty, and I thought the players showed they have developed character.

"We are happy with the point. We are four unbeaten and long may that continue.

"Our fans were astonishing today as well. They played their part for us."