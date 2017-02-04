League Two
Cheltenham Town 1-1 Newport County

Newport County boosted their League Two survival hopes with a last-gasp equaliser at Cheltenham Town.

Kyle Wootton looked to have won it for the hosts, turning home after Dan Holman hit the angle of post and bar.

But Jaanai Gordon levelled for Newport in the third minute of injury time to make it four unbeaten for the Exiles.

Neither side could make inroads in a cagey first half, with Newport coming the closest with shots from striker Ryan Bird and defender Sid Nelson.

Newport remain bottom of League Two, while Cheltenham are 20th.

Newport County boss Graham Westley told BBC Radio Wales Sport:

"I thought we were the better side and the tale of the tape tells you that. Over the course of the game we deserved to win.

"To have lost the game would have been a travesty, and I thought the players showed they have developed character.

"We are happy with the point. We are four unbeaten and long may that continue.

"Our fans were astonishing today as well. They played their part for us."

Line-ups

Cheltenham

  • 1Brown
  • 23Onariase
  • 15Boyle
  • 32Plavotic
  • 2Barthram
  • 7Pell
  • 18Rowe
  • 33Davis
  • 8Waters
  • 30HolmanSubstituted forDe Girolamoat 78'minutes
  • 19WoottonSubstituted forWrightat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Storer
  • 9Wright
  • 11Munns
  • 12Kitscha
  • 14Hall
  • 21Dayton
  • 36De Girolamo

Newport

  • 1Day
  • 19Nelson
  • 25O'Brien
  • 4Jones
  • 18Pipe
  • 38Rose
  • 17BennettSubstituted forRiggat 64'minutes
  • 3Butler
  • 9ReidSubstituted forSheehanat 76'minutes
  • 40Bird
  • 41WilliamsSubstituted forGordonat 68'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 15Samuel
  • 16Sheehan
  • 20Owen-Evans
  • 27Rigg
  • 28Demetriou
  • 30Bittner
  • 42Gordon
Referee:
Chris Sarginson
Attendance:
3,763

Match Stats

Home TeamCheltenhamAway TeamNewport
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home3
Away8
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away10
Fouls
Home7
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, Cheltenham Town 1, Newport County 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Cheltenham Town 1, Newport County 1.

Goal!

Goal! Cheltenham Town 1, Newport County 1. Jaanai Gordon (Newport County) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Josh Sheehan.

Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Jack Barthram.

Attempt missed. Darren Jones (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Attempt saved. David Pipe (Newport County) header from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Harry Pell (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jaanai Gordon (Newport County).

Jack Barthram (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jaanai Gordon (Newport County).

Foul by Billy Waters (Cheltenham Town).

Mitch Rose (Newport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Ryan Bird (Newport County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.

Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Liam Davis.

Substitution

Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Daniel Wright replaces Kyle Wootton.

Substitution

Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Diego De Girolamo replaces Dan Holman.

Billy Waters (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jaanai Gordon (Newport County).

Attempt blocked. Sean Rigg (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Newport County. Josh Sheehan replaces Craig Reid.

William Boyle (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jaanai Gordon (Newport County).

(Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sean Rigg (Newport County).

Corner, Newport County. Conceded by James Rowe.

Harry Pell (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Mitch Rose (Newport County).

James Rowe (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jaanai Gordon (Newport County).

Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Manny Onariase.

Substitution

Substitution, Newport County. Jaanai Gordon replaces Aaron Williams.

Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Jack Barthram.

Liam Davis (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by David Pipe (Newport County).

Substitution

Substitution, Newport County. Sean Rigg replaces Scot Bennett because of an injury.

Goal!

Goal! Cheltenham Town 1, Newport County 0. Kyle Wootton (Cheltenham Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

Dan Holman (Cheltenham Town) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box.

Attempt missed. William Boyle (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is just a bit too high.

Kyle Wootton (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sid Nelson (Newport County).

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Doncaster29195559352462
2Plymouth28183745301557
3Carlisle291313351391252
4Exeter291531148291948
5Luton291210742281446
6Wycombe2813783732546
7Portsmouth28136940281245
8Mansfield29111083330343
9Colchester2811894235741
10Barnet29101183840-241
11Grimsby29117113634240
12Cambridge28116113632439
13Stevenage29123144447-339
14Blackpool27910839281137
15Yeovil2999113136-536
16Crawley27105123342-935
17Morecambe2695123344-1132
18Hartlepool29710123748-1131
19Accrington2778122635-929
20Cheltenham29611123242-1029
21Crewe29611122643-1729
22Notts County2975173053-2326
23Leyton Orient2874172943-1425
24Newport2858153347-1423
