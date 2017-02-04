Cheltenham Town 1-1 Newport County

Match ends, Cheltenham Town 1, Newport County 1.
Newport County boosted their League Two survival hopes with a last-gasp equaliser at Cheltenham Town.
Kyle Wootton looked to have won it for the hosts, turning home after Dan Holman hit the angle of post and bar.
But Jaanai Gordon levelled for Newport in the third minute of injury time to make it four unbeaten for the Exiles.
Neither side could make inroads in a cagey first half, with Newport coming the closest with shots from striker Ryan Bird and defender Sid Nelson.
Newport remain bottom of League Two, while Cheltenham are 20th.
Newport County boss Graham Westley told BBC Radio Wales Sport:
"I thought we were the better side and the tale of the tape tells you that. Over the course of the game we deserved to win.
"To have lost the game would have been a travesty, and I thought the players showed they have developed character.
"We are happy with the point. We are four unbeaten and long may that continue.
"Our fans were astonishing today as well. They played their part for us."
Line-ups
Cheltenham
- 1Brown
- 23Onariase
- 15Boyle
- 32Plavotic
- 2Barthram
- 7Pell
- 18Rowe
- 33Davis
- 8Waters
- 30HolmanSubstituted forDe Girolamoat 78'minutes
- 19WoottonSubstituted forWrightat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Storer
- 9Wright
- 11Munns
- 12Kitscha
- 14Hall
- 21Dayton
- 36De Girolamo
Newport
- 1Day
- 19Nelson
- 25O'Brien
- 4Jones
- 18Pipe
- 38Rose
- 17BennettSubstituted forRiggat 64'minutes
- 3Butler
- 9ReidSubstituted forSheehanat 76'minutes
- 40Bird
- 41WilliamsSubstituted forGordonat 68'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 15Samuel
- 16Sheehan
- 20Owen-Evans
- 27Rigg
- 28Demetriou
- 30Bittner
- 42Gordon
- Referee:
- Chris Sarginson
- Attendance:
- 3,763
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cheltenham Town 1, Newport County 1.
Goal!
Goal! Cheltenham Town 1, Newport County 1. Jaanai Gordon (Newport County) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Josh Sheehan.
Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Jack Barthram.
Attempt missed. Darren Jones (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt saved. David Pipe (Newport County) header from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Harry Pell (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jaanai Gordon (Newport County).
Jack Barthram (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jaanai Gordon (Newport County).
Foul by Billy Waters (Cheltenham Town).
Mitch Rose (Newport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Ryan Bird (Newport County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Liam Davis.
Substitution
Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Daniel Wright replaces Kyle Wootton.
Substitution
Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Diego De Girolamo replaces Dan Holman.
Billy Waters (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jaanai Gordon (Newport County).
Attempt blocked. Sean Rigg (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Newport County. Josh Sheehan replaces Craig Reid.
William Boyle (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jaanai Gordon (Newport County).
(Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sean Rigg (Newport County).
Corner, Newport County. Conceded by James Rowe.
Harry Pell (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Mitch Rose (Newport County).
James Rowe (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jaanai Gordon (Newport County).
Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Manny Onariase.
Substitution
Substitution, Newport County. Jaanai Gordon replaces Aaron Williams.
Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Jack Barthram.
Liam Davis (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by David Pipe (Newport County).
Substitution
Substitution, Newport County. Sean Rigg replaces Scot Bennett because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Cheltenham Town 1, Newport County 0. Kyle Wootton (Cheltenham Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Dan Holman (Cheltenham Town) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Attempt missed. William Boyle (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is just a bit too high.
Kyle Wootton (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sid Nelson (Newport County).