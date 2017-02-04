Cardiff City 0-1 Norwich City

Cameron Jerome, who played for Cardiff City between 2004 and 2006, celebrates by doing 'the Ayatollah'

Norwich City won their third Championship game in a row as Cameron Jerome's first-half header earned them three points against Cardiff City.

The visitors took the lead when Jerome nodded Wes Hoolahan's free-kick past Bluebirds keeper Allan McGregor.

Peter Whittingham almost levelled with a free-kick after an hour's play, but John Ruddy caught his powerful drive.

Cardiff could have rescued a point late on when Ruddy saved Craig Noone's close-range effort.

They were unhappy that Rhys Healey and Kadeem Harris had penalty appeals turned down late on by referee Chris Kavanagh.

And the result meant Cardiff have now lost their last four league games against Norwich and slipped a place to 16th in the table.

Meanwhile, Norwich are just a place outside the Championship play-off places and three points behind sixth-placed Sheffield Wednesday.

Jerome's goal was his third in four games for Norwich and the second time in successive games he has scored against a former club, having found the net against Birmingham City on 28 January.

Cardiff manager Neil Warnock: "I'm disappointed with the penalty appeals, seven out of 10 referees would have given them.

"The referee said Healey dived for the first penalty, and then for the second one we've got a superhuman linesman from 40 yards away, who thought the defender got the ball.

"I've heard some excuses but nothing like that."

Norwich boss Alex Neil: "We're starting to hit good form at the right time. This is the time in the season to build momentum.

"We've now won three in a row after a good spell and it feels as if the players have real confidence at the moment.

"We haven't been doing the ugly side of the game but we more than did that against Cardiff.

"Neil Warnock has got them organised and they'll make it tough for you and you'll get beat if you don't stand up to them."