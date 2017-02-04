Match ends, Cardiff City 0, Norwich City 1.
Cardiff City 0-1 Norwich City
-
- From the section Football
Norwich City won their third Championship game in a row as Cameron Jerome's first-half header earned them three points against Cardiff City.
The visitors took the lead when Jerome nodded Wes Hoolahan's free-kick past Bluebirds keeper Allan McGregor.
Peter Whittingham almost levelled with a free-kick after an hour's play, but John Ruddy caught his powerful drive.
Cardiff could have rescued a point late on when Ruddy saved Craig Noone's close-range effort.
They were unhappy that Rhys Healey and Kadeem Harris had penalty appeals turned down late on by referee Chris Kavanagh.
And the result meant Cardiff have now lost their last four league games against Norwich and slipped a place to 16th in the table.
Meanwhile, Norwich are just a place outside the Championship play-off places and three points behind sixth-placed Sheffield Wednesday.
Jerome's goal was his third in four games for Norwich and the second time in successive games he has scored against a former club, having found the net against Birmingham City on 28 January.
Cardiff manager Neil Warnock: "I'm disappointed with the penalty appeals, seven out of 10 referees would have given them.
"The referee said Healey dived for the first penalty, and then for the second one we've got a superhuman linesman from 40 yards away, who thought the defender got the ball.
"I've heard some excuses but nothing like that."
Norwich boss Alex Neil: "We're starting to hit good form at the right time. This is the time in the season to build momentum.
"We've now won three in a row after a good spell and it feels as if the players have real confidence at the moment.
"We haven't been doing the ugly side of the game but we more than did that against Cardiff.
"Neil Warnock has got them organised and they'll make it tough for you and you'll get beat if you don't stand up to them."
Line-ups
Cardiff
- 1McGregor
- 16ConnollyBooked at 74minsSubstituted forJohnat 86'minutes
- 4Morrison
- 14Bamba
- 6Richards
- 24K Harris
- 7WhittinghamSubstituted forHealeyat 72'minutesBooked at 76mins
- 17Gunnarsson
- 8Ralls
- 33HoilettSubstituted forNooneat 70'minutes
- 26Zohore
Substitutes
- 9Gounongbe
- 11Noone
- 12John
- 15Halford
- 28Murphy
- 31M Harris
- 37Healey
Norwich
- 1Ruddy
- 25Pinto
- 5Martin
- 15Klose
- 3Dijks
- 27TetteyBooked at 70mins
- 8HowsonBooked at 77mins
- 22MurphySubstituted forOliveiraat 80'minutes
- 14HoolahanSubstituted forBennettat 88'minutes
- 17WildschutSubstituted forMurphyat 71'minutes
- 10JeromeBooked at 49mins
Substitutes
- 2Whittaker
- 9Oliveira
- 21Pritchard
- 24Bennett
- 31Murphy
- 33McGovern
- 35Godfrey
- Referee:
- Chris Kavanagh
- Attendance:
- 15,901
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cardiff City 0, Norwich City 1.
Attempt saved. Sol Bamba (Cardiff City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aron Gunnarsson with a cross.
Jazz Richards (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nélson Oliveira (Norwich City).
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Aron Gunnarsson.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Ryan Bennett replaces Wes Hoolahan.
Sean Morrison (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nélson Oliveira (Norwich City).
Substitution
Substitution, Cardiff City. Declan John replaces Matthew Connolly.
Attempt missed. Kadeem Harris (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt saved. Craig Noone (Cardiff City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rhys Healey.
Aron Gunnarsson (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nélson Oliveira (Norwich City).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Ivo Pinto (Norwich City) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Nélson Oliveira replaces Jacob Murphy.
Kenneth Zohore (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Russell Martin (Norwich City).
Foul by Aron Gunnarsson (Cardiff City).
Jacob Murphy (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Jonny Howson (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kenneth Zohore (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jonny Howson (Norwich City).
Booking
Rhys Healey (Cardiff City) is shown the yellow card.
Rhys Healey (Cardiff City) has gone down, but that's a dive.
Booking
Matthew Connolly (Cardiff City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Matthew Connolly (Cardiff City).
Josh Murphy (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Craig Noone (Cardiff City).
Josh Murphy (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Cardiff City. Rhys Healey replaces Peter Whittingham.
Jazz Richards (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cameron Jerome (Norwich City).
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Josh Murphy replaces Yanic Wildschut.
Substitution
Substitution, Cardiff City. Craig Noone replaces Junior Hoilett.
Booking
Alexander Tettey (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Mitchell Dijks (Norwich City).
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Wes Hoolahan.