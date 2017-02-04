Championship
Cardiff0Norwich1

Cardiff City 0-1 Norwich City

Cameron Jerome
Cameron Jerome, who played for Cardiff City between 2004 and 2006, celebrates by doing 'the Ayatollah'

Norwich City won their third Championship game in a row as Cameron Jerome's first-half header earned them three points against Cardiff City.

The visitors took the lead when Jerome nodded Wes Hoolahan's free-kick past Bluebirds keeper Allan McGregor.

Peter Whittingham almost levelled with a free-kick after an hour's play, but John Ruddy caught his powerful drive.

Cardiff could have rescued a point late on when Ruddy saved Craig Noone's close-range effort.

They were unhappy that Rhys Healey and Kadeem Harris had penalty appeals turned down late on by referee Chris Kavanagh.

And the result meant Cardiff have now lost their last four league games against Norwich and slipped a place to 16th in the table.

Meanwhile, Norwich are just a place outside the Championship play-off places and three points behind sixth-placed Sheffield Wednesday.

Jerome's goal was his third in four games for Norwich and the second time in successive games he has scored against a former club, having found the net against Birmingham City on 28 January.

Cardiff manager Neil Warnock: "I'm disappointed with the penalty appeals, seven out of 10 referees would have given them.

"The referee said Healey dived for the first penalty, and then for the second one we've got a superhuman linesman from 40 yards away, who thought the defender got the ball.

"I've heard some excuses but nothing like that."

Norwich boss Alex Neil: "We're starting to hit good form at the right time. This is the time in the season to build momentum.

"We've now won three in a row after a good spell and it feels as if the players have real confidence at the moment.

"We haven't been doing the ugly side of the game but we more than did that against Cardiff.

"Neil Warnock has got them organised and they'll make it tough for you and you'll get beat if you don't stand up to them."

Line-ups

Cardiff

  • 1McGregor
  • 16ConnollyBooked at 74minsSubstituted forJohnat 86'minutes
  • 4Morrison
  • 14Bamba
  • 6Richards
  • 24K Harris
  • 7WhittinghamSubstituted forHealeyat 72'minutesBooked at 76mins
  • 17Gunnarsson
  • 8Ralls
  • 33HoilettSubstituted forNooneat 70'minutes
  • 26Zohore

Substitutes

  • 9Gounongbe
  • 11Noone
  • 12John
  • 15Halford
  • 28Murphy
  • 31M Harris
  • 37Healey

Norwich

  • 1Ruddy
  • 25Pinto
  • 5Martin
  • 15Klose
  • 3Dijks
  • 27TetteyBooked at 70mins
  • 8HowsonBooked at 77mins
  • 22MurphySubstituted forOliveiraat 80'minutes
  • 14HoolahanSubstituted forBennettat 88'minutes
  • 17WildschutSubstituted forMurphyat 71'minutes
  • 10JeromeBooked at 49mins

Substitutes

  • 2Whittaker
  • 9Oliveira
  • 21Pritchard
  • 24Bennett
  • 31Murphy
  • 33McGovern
  • 35Godfrey
Referee:
Chris Kavanagh
Attendance:
15,901

Match Stats

Home TeamCardiffAway TeamNorwich
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home9
Away6
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home11
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Cardiff City 0, Norwich City 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Cardiff City 0, Norwich City 1.

Attempt saved. Sol Bamba (Cardiff City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aron Gunnarsson with a cross.

Jazz Richards (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nélson Oliveira (Norwich City).

Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Aron Gunnarsson.

Substitution

Substitution, Norwich City. Ryan Bennett replaces Wes Hoolahan.

Sean Morrison (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nélson Oliveira (Norwich City).

Substitution

Substitution, Cardiff City. Declan John replaces Matthew Connolly.

Attempt missed. Kadeem Harris (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right.

Attempt saved. Craig Noone (Cardiff City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rhys Healey.

Aron Gunnarsson (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nélson Oliveira (Norwich City).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Ivo Pinto (Norwich City) because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Norwich City. Nélson Oliveira replaces Jacob Murphy.

Kenneth Zohore (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Russell Martin (Norwich City).

Foul by Aron Gunnarsson (Cardiff City).

Jacob Murphy (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Jonny Howson (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Kenneth Zohore (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jonny Howson (Norwich City).

Booking

Rhys Healey (Cardiff City) is shown the yellow card.

Rhys Healey (Cardiff City) has gone down, but that's a dive.

Booking

Matthew Connolly (Cardiff City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Matthew Connolly (Cardiff City).

Josh Murphy (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Craig Noone (Cardiff City).

Josh Murphy (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Cardiff City. Rhys Healey replaces Peter Whittingham.

Jazz Richards (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Cameron Jerome (Norwich City).

Substitution

Substitution, Norwich City. Josh Murphy replaces Yanic Wildschut.

Substitution

Substitution, Cardiff City. Craig Noone replaces Junior Hoilett.

Booking

Alexander Tettey (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Mitchell Dijks (Norwich City).

Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Wes Hoolahan.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Newcastle29202757233462
2Brighton28186444212360
3Reading3017584439556
4Leeds29173941281354
5Huddersfield2816483531452
6Sheff Wed2914783428649
7Norwich29144114840846
8Derby2913793022846
9Barnsley30136114844445
10Fulham291110846331343
11Preston30119103837142
12Birmingham301010103239-740
13Brentford28106123735236
14Aston Villa2981292932-336
15Nottm Forest30106144248-636
16Ipswich3099123139-836
17Cardiff30106143444-1036
18Wolves2998123840-235
19QPR3097142942-1334
20Bristol City2994163841-331
21Burton3087153041-1131
22Blackburn2977153446-1228
23Wigan2867152433-925
24Rotherham3044222764-3716
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC